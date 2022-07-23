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Ch. 17 - Immunization and Immune Testing
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 17 - Immunization and Immune TestingProblem 2
Chapter 17, Problem 2

_______ It is standard to attenuate killed virus vaccines.

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1
Understand the key terms: 'attenuate' means to weaken a pathogen so it cannot cause disease, and 'killed virus vaccines' are vaccines made from viruses that have been inactivated or killed so they cannot replicate.
Recognize that attenuation is typically applied to live vaccines to reduce their virulence while keeping them alive, allowing them to stimulate an immune response without causing illness.
Recall that killed virus vaccines are already inactivated, meaning the virus is dead and cannot replicate, so attenuation is not necessary or standard for these vaccines.
Therefore, the statement 'It is standard to attenuate killed virus vaccines' is false because attenuation applies to live vaccines, not killed ones.
Summarize that killed virus vaccines rely on inactivation rather than attenuation to ensure safety and immunogenicity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Attenuation of Viruses

Attenuation refers to the process of weakening a virus so it cannot cause disease but still elicits an immune response. This is typically done for live vaccines, not killed (inactivated) vaccines, to ensure safety while maintaining immunogenicity.
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Killed (Inactivated) Virus Vaccines

Killed or inactivated vaccines contain viruses that have been completely inactivated by heat, chemicals, or radiation. These vaccines cannot replicate or cause disease, so attenuation is unnecessary for their safety.
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Vaccine Types and Safety

Understanding the difference between live attenuated and killed vaccines is crucial. Live vaccines require attenuation to reduce virulence, whereas killed vaccines are inherently safe due to inactivation, making attenuation a non-standard step for them.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

To obtain immediate immunity against tetanus, a patient should receive:

a. An attenuated vaccine of Clostridium tetani

b. A modified live vaccine of C. tetani

c. Tetanus toxoid

d. Immunoglobulin against tetanus toxin (antitoxin)

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Textbook Question

What are the advantages and disadvantages of attenuated vaccines?

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Textbook Question

_______ Passive immunotherapy provides more prolonged immunity than active immunization.

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Textbook Question

The two columns on the left show negative and positive immunoblot results for a particular pathogen. The numbered columns are blots of samples from 11 patients. Which patients are most likely uninfected?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following vaccine types is commonly given with an adjuvant?

a. Attenuated vaccine

b. Modified live vaccine

c. Chemically killed vaccine

d. Immunoglobulin

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Textbook Question

______ One single serological test is inadequate for an accurate diagnosis of HIV infection.

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