_______ It is standard to attenuate killed virus vaccines.

To obtain immediate immunity against tetanus, a patient should receive:
a. An attenuated vaccine of Clostridium tetani
b. A modified live vaccine of C. tetani
c. Tetanus toxoid
d. Immunoglobulin against tetanus toxin (antitoxin)
To obtain immediate immunity against tetanus, a patient should receive:
a. An attenuated vaccine of Clostridium tetani
b. A modified live vaccine of C. tetani
c. Tetanus toxoid
d. Immunoglobulin against tetanus toxin (antitoxin)
What are the advantages and disadvantages of attenuated vaccines?
_______ Passive immunotherapy provides more prolonged immunity than active immunization.
The two columns on the left show negative and positive immunoblot results for a particular pathogen. The numbered columns are blots of samples from 11 patients. Which patients are most likely uninfected?
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Which of the following vaccine types is commonly given with an adjuvant?
a. Attenuated vaccine
b. Modified live vaccine
c. Chemically killed vaccine
d. Immunoglobulin
______ One single serological test is inadequate for an accurate diagnosis of HIV infection.