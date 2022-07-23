What are the advantages and disadvantages of attenuated vaccines?

Textbook Question
Compare the advantages and disadvantages of passive immunotherapy and active immunization.
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Compare the advantages and disadvantages of passive immunotherapy and active immunization.
_______ It is standard to attenuate killed virus vaccines.
Which of the following viruses was widely used in living vaccines?
a. Coronavirus
b. Poliovirus
c. Influenzavirus
d. Retrovirus
The two columns on the left show negative and positive immunoblot results for a particular pathogen. The numbered columns are blots of samples from 11 patients. Which patients are most likely uninfected?
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Which of the following vaccine types is commonly given with an adjuvant?
a. Attenuated vaccine
b. Modified live vaccine
c. Chemically killed vaccine
d. Immunoglobulin
______ One single serological test is inadequate for an accurate diagnosis of HIV infection.