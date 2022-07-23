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Ch. 17 - Immunization and Immune Testing
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 17 - Immunization and Immune TestingProblem 2
Chapter 17, Problem 2

What are the advantages and disadvantages of attenuated vaccines?

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Step 1: Understand what an attenuated vaccine is. Attenuated vaccines use live microorganisms that have been weakened so they cannot cause disease in healthy individuals but still provoke an immune response.
Step 2: Identify the advantages of attenuated vaccines. These typically include strong and long-lasting immunity, often with fewer doses, because the vaccine mimics a natural infection closely.
Step 3: Recognize the disadvantages of attenuated vaccines. These can include the risk of causing disease in immunocompromised individuals, potential reversion to a virulent form, and the need for careful storage conditions to maintain vaccine viability.
Step 4: Consider the practical implications of these advantages and disadvantages in vaccine development and public health, such as balancing efficacy with safety and logistical challenges.
Step 5: Summarize by comparing attenuated vaccines to other types, highlighting why their unique properties make them suitable or unsuitable in different contexts.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Attenuated Vaccines

Attenuated vaccines use live pathogens that have been weakened so they cannot cause disease in healthy individuals. These vaccines mimic natural infection, stimulating a strong and long-lasting immune response by activating both cellular and humoral immunity.
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Advantages of Attenuated Vaccines

The main advantages include strong and durable immunity often after a single dose, activation of multiple arms of the immune system, and the ability to induce herd immunity by reducing pathogen transmission. They often provide lifelong protection without the need for frequent boosters.
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Disadvantages of Attenuated Vaccines

Disadvantages include the risk of reversion to a virulent form, especially in immunocompromised individuals, potential side effects, and the need for careful storage to maintain vaccine viability. They are also contraindicated in certain populations such as pregnant women.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Compare the advantages and disadvantages of passive immunotherapy and active immunization.

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Textbook Question

_______ It is standard to attenuate killed virus vaccines.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following viruses was widely used in living vaccines?

a. Coronavirus

b. Poliovirus

c. Influenzavirus

d. Retrovirus

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Textbook Question

The two columns on the left show negative and positive immunoblot results for a particular pathogen. The numbered columns are blots of samples from 11 patients. Which patients are most likely uninfected?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following vaccine types is commonly given with an adjuvant?

a. Attenuated vaccine

b. Modified live vaccine

c. Chemically killed vaccine

d. Immunoglobulin

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Textbook Question

______ One single serological test is inadequate for an accurate diagnosis of HIV infection.

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