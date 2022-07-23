Compare the advantages and disadvantages of passive immunotherapy and active immunization.
Ch. 17 - Immunization and Immune Testing
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 17, Problem 3
______ One single serological test is inadequate for an accurate diagnosis of HIV infection.
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1
Understand that serological tests detect antibodies or antigens related to HIV infection, but each test has limitations in sensitivity and specificity.
Recognize that a single serological test might produce false positives or false negatives due to cross-reactivity or the window period of infection.
Learn that the diagnostic algorithm for HIV typically involves an initial screening test (such as ELISA) followed by a confirmatory test (such as Western blot or PCR) to ensure accuracy.
Know that combining multiple tests reduces the chance of misdiagnosis by confirming the presence of HIV antibodies or viral components through different methods.
Conclude that relying on one serological test alone is insufficient because it cannot definitively confirm or exclude HIV infection without additional confirmatory testing.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Serological Testing for HIV
Serological tests detect antibodies or antigens related to HIV in the blood. These tests are commonly used for initial screening but may vary in sensitivity and specificity, which can lead to false positives or negatives if used alone.
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Window Period in HIV Infection
The window period is the time after HIV infection during which antibodies or antigens may not be detectable by serological tests. Testing during this period can result in false-negative results, making a single test insufficient for accurate diagnosis.
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Acute Viral Infections
Confirmatory Testing and Diagnostic Algorithms
To ensure accurate HIV diagnosis, initial reactive serological tests must be followed by confirmatory tests, such as Western blot or nucleic acid tests. Diagnostic algorithms combine multiple tests to improve accuracy and reduce misdiagnosis.
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Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
_______ It is standard to attenuate killed virus vaccines.
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What are the advantages and disadvantages of attenuated vaccines?
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Textbook Question
Which of the following viruses was widely used in living vaccines?
a. Coronavirus
b. Poliovirus
c. Influenzavirus
d. Retrovirus
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Textbook Question
When antigen and antibodies combine, maximal precipitation occurs when:
a. Antigen is in excess
b. Antibody is in excess
c. Antigen and antibody are at equivalent concentrations
d. Antigen is added to the antibody
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Textbook Question
The two columns on the left show negative and positive immunoblot results for a particular pathogen. The numbered columns are blots of samples from 11 patients. Which patients are most likely uninfected?
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