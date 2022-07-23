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Ch. 18 - Immune Disorders
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 18 - Immune DisordersProblem 5
Chapter 18, Problem 5

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
______Graft-versus-host disease can follow a bone marrow isograft.

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Understand the key terms: A bone marrow isograft is a transplant between genetically identical individuals, such as identical twins.
Recall that graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) occurs when donor immune cells attack the recipient's tissues, which typically happens when there is genetic disparity between donor and recipient.
Since isografts involve genetically identical donors and recipients, the immune cells recognize the host as 'self' and do not attack, making GVHD unlikely.
Therefore, the statement 'Graft-versus-host disease can follow a bone marrow isograft' is false.
To correct the statement, replace 'isograft' with 'allograft,' because GVHD commonly follows bone marrow allografts, where donor and recipient are genetically different.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Graft-versus-Host Disease (GVHD)

GVHD is a condition where donor immune cells attack the recipient's tissues after a transplant. It commonly occurs after allogeneic transplants, where the donor and recipient are genetically different, leading to immune incompatibility.
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Bone Marrow Isograft

An isograft is a transplant between genetically identical individuals, such as identical twins. Because the donor and recipient share the same genetic makeup, immune rejection and GVHD are highly unlikely in isografts.
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Types of Bone Marrow Transplants

Bone marrow transplants can be autografts (self), isografts (identical twin), or allografts (genetically different donor). GVHD typically occurs only in allografts due to immune differences, not in autografts or isografts.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Contrast autografts, isografts, allografts, and xenografts.

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Textbook Question

Compare and contrast the functions of four classes of immunosuppressive drugs.

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Textbook Question

Farmer’s lung is a hypersensitivity pneumonitis resulting from:

a. A type I hypersensitivity reaction to grass pollen

b. A type II hypersensitivity to red cells in the lung

c. A type III hypersensitivity to mold spores

d. A type IV hypersensitivity to bacterial antigens

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Textbook Question

A positive tuberculin skin test indicates that a patient not immunized against tuberculosis:

a. Is free of tuberculosis

b. Is shedding Mycobacterium

c. Has been exposed to tuberculosis antigens

d. Is susceptible to tuberculosis

e. Is resistant to tuberculosis

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.

______ The tuberculin reaction is a type I hypersensitivity.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is an autoimmune disease?

a. A heart attack

b. Acute anaphylaxis

c. Farmer’s lung

d. Graft-versus-host disease

e. Systemic lupus erythematosus

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