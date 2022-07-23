Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ ABO blood group antigens are found on nucleated cells.
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ ABO blood group antigens are found on nucleated cells.
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
______Graft-versus-host disease can follow a bone marrow isograft.
Contrast autografts, isografts, allografts, and xenografts.
Farmer’s lung is a hypersensitivity pneumonitis resulting from:
a. A type I hypersensitivity reaction to grass pollen
b. A type II hypersensitivity to red cells in the lung
c. A type III hypersensitivity to mold spores
d. A type IV hypersensitivity to bacterial antigens
A positive tuberculin skin test indicates that a patient not immunized against tuberculosis:
a. Is free of tuberculosis
b. Is shedding Mycobacterium
c. Has been exposed to tuberculosis antigens
d. Is susceptible to tuberculosis
e. Is resistant to tuberculosis
Hemolytic disease of the newborn is caused by antibodies against which major blood group antigen?
a. MHC protein
b. MN antigen
c. ABO antigen
d. Rhesus antigen
e. Type II protein