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Ch. 18 - Immune Disorders
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 18 - Immune DisordersProblem 4
Chapter 18, Problem 4

Contrast autografts, isografts, allografts, and xenografts.

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Step 1: Define an autograft. An autograft is a tissue transplant from one part of an individual's body to another part of the same individual. Since the donor and recipient are the same person, there is minimal risk of immune rejection.
Step 2: Define an isograft. An isograft is a tissue transplant between two genetically identical individuals, such as identical twins. Because the genetic material is the same, the risk of rejection is very low.
Step 3: Define an allograft. An allograft is a tissue transplant between two genetically different individuals of the same species. This is the most common type of transplant and carries a risk of immune rejection, requiring immunosuppressive therapy.
Step 4: Define a xenograft. A xenograft is a tissue transplant between individuals of different species, for example, from a pig to a human. This type of graft has the highest risk of rejection due to significant genetic differences.
Step 5: Summarize the differences by focusing on the source of the graft tissue (same individual, identical twin, same species different individual, different species) and the corresponding immune rejection risk.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Grafts

Grafts are tissues or organs transplanted from one individual to another. Autografts come from the same individual, isografts from a genetically identical donor (like an identical twin), allografts from a genetically different individual of the same species, and xenografts from a different species.
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Immune Response to Grafts

The immune system recognizes foreign tissues and can reject grafts. Autografts usually avoid rejection since the tissue is self-derived, while allografts and xenografts often trigger strong immune responses due to genetic differences, requiring immunosuppressive therapy.
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Clinical Applications and Challenges

Different graft types have distinct clinical uses and challenges. Autografts are preferred for their compatibility, isografts have minimal rejection risk, allografts are common but need immune management, and xenografts offer organ availability but face severe rejection and ethical issues.
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