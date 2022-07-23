Contrast autografts, isografts, allografts, and xenografts.

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ ABO blood group antigens are found on nucleated cells.
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ ABO blood group antigens are found on nucleated cells.
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
______Graft-versus-host disease can follow a bone marrow isograft.
Why is a person who produces a large amount of IgE more likely to experience anaphylactic shock than a person who instead produces a large amount of IgG?
Farmer’s lung is a hypersensitivity pneumonitis resulting from:
a. A type I hypersensitivity reaction to grass pollen
b. A type II hypersensitivity to red cells in the lung
c. A type III hypersensitivity to mold spores
d. A type IV hypersensitivity to bacterial antigens
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
______ The tuberculin reaction is a type I hypersensitivity.
Hemolytic disease of the newborn is caused by antibodies against which major blood group antigen?
a. MHC protein
b. MN antigen
c. ABO antigen
d. Rhesus antigen
e. Type II protein