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Ch. 18 - Immune Disorders
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 18 - Immune DisordersProblem 3
Chapter 18, Problem 3

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.


_____ ABO blood group antigens are found on nucleated cells.

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1
Understand the nature of ABO blood group antigens: These antigens are carbohydrate molecules present on the surface of red blood cells (erythrocytes).
Recall that red blood cells are unique in that they lack a nucleus, meaning they are not nucleated cells.
Recognize that the statement says 'ABO blood group antigens are found on nucleated cells,' which is incorrect because these antigens are specifically on red blood cells, which are non-nucleated.
To correct the statement, replace 'nucleated cells' with 'red blood cells' or 'erythrocytes' to accurately reflect where ABO antigens are found.
Therefore, the corrected statement should read: 'ABO blood group antigens are found on red blood cells.'

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

ABO Blood Group Antigens

ABO blood group antigens are carbohydrate molecules present on the surface of red blood cells. They determine blood type (A, B, AB, or O) and are important for blood transfusions and immune recognition.
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Cell Types Expressing ABO Antigens

ABO antigens are primarily found on the surface of red blood cells, which are anucleate (lack a nucleus). While some other cell types may express related antigens, the classic ABO antigens are not found on all nucleated cells.
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True/False Statement Correction in Biology

When evaluating true/false statements, it is important to identify the incorrect term and replace it with the correct one to make the statement accurate. This process tests understanding of specific biological facts and terminology.
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