Textbook Question
The principal short-term energy storage molecule in cells is __________ .
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The principal short-term energy storage molecule in cells is __________ .
The atomic mass of an atom most closely approximates the sum of the masses of all its __________.
a. protons
b. isotopes
c. electrons
d protons and neutrons
Common long-term energy storage molecules are __________ , __________ , __________ , and __________.
What is the difference between atomic oxygen and molecular oxygen?
Name five properties of water that are vital to life.
One isotope of iodine differs from another in __________ .
a. the number of protons
b. the number of electrons
c. the number of neutrons
d. atomic number