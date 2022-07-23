One isotope of iodine differs from another in __________ .

Textbook Question
The principal short-term energy storage molecule in cells is __________ .
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The principal short-term energy storage molecule in cells is __________ .
Common long-term energy storage molecules are __________ , __________ , __________ , and __________.
What is the difference between atomic oxygen and molecular oxygen?
Name five properties of water that are vital to life.
Which of the following is not an organic compound?
a. Monosaccharide
b. Formaldehyde
c. Water
d. Steroid
Describe the difference(s) among saturated fatty acids, unsaturated fatty acids, and polyunsaturated fatty acids.