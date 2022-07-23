The principal short-term energy storage molecule in cells is __________ .
Ch. 2 - The Chemistry of Microbiology
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 2, Problem 2
Name five properties of water that are vital to life.
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1
Understand that water's unique properties arise from its molecular structure and hydrogen bonding, which are essential for supporting life processes.
Identify the first property: Cohesion and adhesion, which allow water molecules to stick to each other and to other surfaces, facilitating transport in plants and other organisms.
Recognize the second property: High specific heat capacity, meaning water can absorb or release a large amount of heat with little temperature change, helping to stabilize environmental and cellular temperatures.
Note the third property: High heat of vaporization, which enables cooling through evaporation, such as sweating in animals.
List the fourth and fifth properties: Water is a universal solvent, dissolving many substances necessary for biochemical reactions, and it has a solid form (ice) that is less dense than its liquid form, allowing ice to float and insulate aquatic life in cold environments.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Cohesion and Adhesion
Cohesion refers to water molecules sticking to each other due to hydrogen bonding, enabling surface tension. Adhesion is water's ability to stick to other substances, aiding processes like capillary action in plants.
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High Specific Heat Capacity
Water can absorb or release large amounts of heat with minimal temperature change, helping organisms and environments maintain stable temperatures essential for life.
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Solvent Properties
Water is a universal solvent because it dissolves many substances, facilitating chemical reactions and transport of nutrients and waste in biological systems.
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