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Ch. 2 - The Chemistry of Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 2 - The Chemistry of MicrobiologyProblem 2
Chapter 2, Problem 2

The atomic mass of an atom most closely approximates the sum of the masses of all its __________.


a. protons
b. isotopes
c. electrons
d protons and neutrons

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the atomic mass of an atom is a measure of the total mass of the atom's subatomic particles.
Recall that protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus and have significant mass, while electrons have negligible mass compared to protons and neutrons.
Recognize that isotopes are different forms of the same element with varying numbers of neutrons, so atomic mass is not the sum of isotopes but rather the sum of particles within a single atom.
Conclude that the atomic mass most closely approximates the sum of the masses of protons and neutrons, since electrons contribute very little to the total mass.
Therefore, the correct answer corresponds to the choice that includes both protons and neutrons.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Mass

Atomic mass is the total mass of an atom, usually expressed in atomic mass units (amu). It primarily reflects the combined mass of the atom's protons and neutrons, as electrons have negligible mass. This value approximates the sum of these subatomic particles in the nucleus.
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Protons and Neutrons

Protons and neutrons are subatomic particles located in the nucleus of an atom. Protons carry a positive charge, while neutrons are neutral. Both have nearly equal masses, which contribute significantly to the atomic mass, unlike electrons which are much lighter.
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Electrons and Their Mass

Electrons are negatively charged particles orbiting the nucleus with a very small mass compared to protons and neutrons. Because their mass is about 1/1836 that of a proton, electrons contribute minimally to the atomic mass and are generally not included in its calculation.
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