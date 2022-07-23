Textbook Question
The principal short-term energy storage molecule in cells is __________ .
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The principal short-term energy storage molecule in cells is __________ .
Name five properties of water that are vital to life.
List three main types of chemical bonds, and give an example of each.
The type of chemical bond between atoms with nearly equal electronegativities is called a(n) _____________ bond.
Describe the difference(s) among saturated fatty acids, unsaturated fatty acids, and polyunsaturated fatty acids.
Shown is the amino acid tryptophan. Put the letter “C” at the site of every carbon atom. Label the amino group, the carboxyl group, and the side group.