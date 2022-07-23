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Ch. 2 - The Chemistry of Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 2 - The Chemistry of MicrobiologyProblem 3
Chapter 2, Problem 3

The principal short-term energy storage molecule in cells is __________ .

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1
Understand that the question is asking for the main molecule cells use to store energy for short-term use.
Recall that cells store energy in different forms, but the principal short-term energy storage molecule is a high-energy compound that can be quickly mobilized.
Consider common energy storage molecules such as ATP (adenosine triphosphate), glycogen, and fats, and identify which one is primarily used for immediate energy needs.
Recognize that ATP is the molecule that stores and transfers energy in cells for short-term use because it can release energy quickly by breaking its high-energy phosphate bonds.
Conclude that the answer is ATP, which stands for adenosine triphosphate, the principal short-term energy storage molecule in cells.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

ATP as the Primary Energy Currency

Adenosine triphosphate (ATP) is the main molecule cells use to store and transfer energy in the short term. It releases energy when its high-energy phosphate bonds are broken, powering various cellular processes.
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ATP

Energy Storage and Transfer in Cells

Cells require molecules that can quickly store and release energy to support metabolism. Short-term energy storage molecules like ATP provide immediate energy, unlike long-term storage molecules such as fats or glycogen.
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Introduction to Energy

Phosphorylation and Energy Release

The process of phosphorylation involves adding or removing phosphate groups from molecules like ATP. Breaking the bond between phosphate groups in ATP releases energy that cells harness for activities like muscle contraction and biosynthesis.
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Types of Phosphorylation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The atomic mass of an atom most closely approximates the sum of the masses of all its __________.


a. protons

b. isotopes

c. electrons

d protons and neutrons

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Textbook Question

Common long-term energy storage molecules are __________ , __________ , __________ , and __________.

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Textbook Question

Name five properties of water that are vital to life.

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Textbook Question

One isotope of iodine differs from another in __________ .


a. the number of protons

b. the number of electrons

c. the number of neutrons

d. atomic number

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Textbook Question

The type of chemical bond between atoms with nearly equal electronegativities is called a(n) _____________ bond.

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Textbook Question

Describe the difference(s) among saturated fatty acids, unsaturated fatty acids, and polyunsaturated fatty acids.

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