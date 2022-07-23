Textbook Question
The atomic mass of an atom most closely approximates the sum of the masses of all its __________.
a. protons
b. isotopes
c. electrons
d protons and neutrons
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The atomic mass of an atom most closely approximates the sum of the masses of all its __________.
a. protons
b. isotopes
c. electrons
d protons and neutrons
Common long-term energy storage molecules are __________ , __________ , __________ , and __________.
Name five properties of water that are vital to life.
One isotope of iodine differs from another in __________ .
a. the number of protons
b. the number of electrons
c. the number of neutrons
d. atomic number
The type of chemical bond between atoms with nearly equal electronegativities is called a(n) _____________ bond.
Describe the difference(s) among saturated fatty acids, unsaturated fatty acids, and polyunsaturated fatty acids.