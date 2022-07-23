Textbook Question
Groups of atoms such as NH₂ or OH that appear in certain common arrangements are called __________ .
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Groups of atoms such as NH₂ or OH that appear in certain common arrangements are called __________ .
Common long-term energy storage molecules are __________ , __________ , __________ , and __________.
What is the difference between atomic oxygen and molecular oxygen?
One isotope of iodine differs from another in __________ .
a. the number of protons
b. the number of electrons
c. the number of neutrons
d. atomic number
Which of the following terms most correctly describes the bonds in a molecule of water?
a. Nonpolar covalent bond
b. Polar covalent bond
c. Ionic bond
d. Hydrogen bond
Explain how the polarity of water molecules makes water an excellent solvent.