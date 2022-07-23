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Ch. 20 - Pathogenic Gram-Negative Cocci and Bacilli
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 20 - Pathogenic Gram-Negative Cocci and BacilliProblem 5
Chapter 20, Problem 5

A coliform bacterium that likely contaminates dairy products is ___________.
a. Bartonella
b. Serratia
c. Enterobacter
d. Proteus

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1
Understand that coliform bacteria are a group of Gram-negative, rod-shaped bacteria that ferment lactose with gas and acid production within 48 hours at 35-37°C. They are commonly used as indicators of sanitary quality of foods and water.
Recall that coliforms belong mainly to the family Enterobacteriaceae, which includes genera such as Escherichia, Enterobacter, Klebsiella, and Citrobacter.
Review the options given: Bartonella, Serratia, Enterobacter, and Proteus. Identify which of these are members of the Enterobacteriaceae family and are known coliforms.
Note that Enterobacter is a well-known coliform bacterium often associated with contamination in dairy products due to its ability to ferment lactose and survive in such environments.
Conclude that among the options, Enterobacter is the most likely coliform bacterium contaminating dairy products based on its classification and characteristics.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coliform Bacteria

Coliform bacteria are a group of Gram-negative, rod-shaped bacteria commonly found in the environment, including soil and water, and are used as indicators of sanitary quality. They ferment lactose with gas production within 48 hours at 35-37°C, which helps identify potential contamination in food and water.
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Common Coliform Genera in Dairy Contamination

Certain coliform genera such as Enterobacter and Escherichia are frequently associated with contamination of dairy products due to their presence in fecal matter and the environment. Identifying these bacteria helps assess the hygiene and safety of dairy processing.
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Differentiation of Bacterial Genera

Bacterial genera like Bartonella, Serratia, Enterobacter, and Proteus differ in their characteristics and typical habitats. Understanding their traits, such as lactose fermentation and typical sources, is essential to identify which are coliforms and likely contaminants in dairy products.
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