Why might an alcoholic be susceptible to pulmonary disease?
A coliform bacterium that likely contaminates dairy products is ___________.
a. Bartonella
b. Serratia
c. Enterobacter
d. Proteus
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Key Concepts
Coliform Bacteria
Common Coliform Genera in Dairy Contamination
Differentiation of Bacterial Genera
Name six factors that facilitate the production of disease by Bordetella pertussis.
Statistics show that meningococcal diseases are more frequent in college dormitories and military barracks than in the population at large. Suggest an explanation of this observation.
Which of the following bacteria might be responsible for the formation of petechiae in a host?
a. Neisseria meningitidis
b. Escherichia coli O157:H7
c. Klebsiella
d. Proteus mirabilis
Which of the following statements is true?
a. PID is a severe type of diarrhea in which infection spreads from the intestines to
the bloodstream.
b. PID can result from Neisseria infection.
c. PID is more common in men than women.
d. Members of the family Enterobacteriaceae usually cause PID.
Capsules of pathogenic enteric bacteria are virulence factors because they __________.
a. Capture iron from hemoglobin and store it in the bacteria
b. Release hemolysins that destroy red blood cells
c. Produce fimbriae that enable the bacteria to attach to human cells
d. Protect the bacteria from phagocytosis and from some antibodies