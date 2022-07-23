Name six factors that facilitate the production of disease by Bordetella pertussis.
Why might an alcoholic be susceptible to pulmonary disease?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Impact of Alcohol on Immune Function
Alcohol-Induced Damage to Respiratory Epithelium
Nutritional Deficiencies Associated with Alcoholism
Why do nurses place antimicrobial agents in babies’ eyes at birth?
A coliform bacterium that likely contaminates dairy products is ___________.
a. Bartonella
b. Serratia
c. Enterobacter
d. Proteus
Statistics show that meningococcal diseases are more frequent in college dormitories and military barracks than in the population at large. Suggest an explanation of this observation.
Which of the following statements is true?
a. PID is a severe type of diarrhea in which infection spreads from the intestines to
the bloodstream.
b. PID can result from Neisseria infection.
c. PID is more common in men than women.
d. Members of the family Enterobacteriaceae usually cause PID.
Capsules of pathogenic enteric bacteria are virulence factors because they __________.
a. Capture iron from hemoglobin and store it in the bacteria
b. Release hemolysins that destroy red blood cells
c. Produce fimbriae that enable the bacteria to attach to human cells
d. Protect the bacteria from phagocytosis and from some antibodies