Textbook Question
Beginning with the ingestion of water contaminated with V. cholerae O1 El Tor, describe the course of the disease it causes.
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Beginning with the ingestion of water contaminated with V. cholerae O1 El Tor, describe the course of the disease it causes.
Treatment of chlamydial infections involves ____________.
a. Erythromycin cream
b. Doxycycline creams
c. Surgical correction of eyelid deformities
d. All of the above
The smallest cellular microbes are __________.
a. Rickettsias
b. Mycoplasmas
c. Chlamydias
d. Both a and c
Describe the phases of untreated syphilis.
Which of the following diseases would be least likely in rural areas of the United States?
a. Epidemic typhus
b. Rocky Mountain spotted fever
c. Murine typhus
d. Lymphogranuloma venereum
Discuss the prospects for the eradication of leptospirosis.