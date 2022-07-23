The most commonly reported sexually transmitted disease in the United States is caused ___________.
by the bacterium
a. Mycoplasma genitalium
b. Chlamydia trachomatis
c. Chlamydophila proctitis
d. Ureaplasma urealyticum
The most commonly reported sexually transmitted disease in the United States is caused ___________.
by the bacterium
a. Mycoplasma genitalium
b. Chlamydia trachomatis
c. Chlamydophila proctitis
d. Ureaplasma urealyticum
Treatment of chlamydial infections involves ____________.
a. Erythromycin cream
b. Doxycycline creams
c. Surgical correction of eyelid deformities
d. All of the above
Which of the following organisms is transmitted via sexual contact?
a. Treponema pallidum endemicum
b. Treponema pallidum pertenue
c. Treponema pallidum pallidum
d. Treponema carateum
The smallest cellular microbes are __________.
a. Rickettsias
b. Mycoplasmas
c. Chlamydias
d. Both a and c
Which of the following diseases would be least likely in rural areas of the United States?
a. Epidemic typhus
b. Rocky Mountain spotted fever
c. Murine typhus
d. Lymphogranuloma venereum
Discuss the prospects for the eradication of leptospirosis.