Discuss the prospects for the eradication of leptospirosis.

The most commonly reported sexually transmitted disease in the United States is caused ___________.
by the bacterium
a. Mycoplasma genitalium
b. Chlamydia trachomatis
c. Chlamydophila proctitis
d. Ureaplasma urealyticum
The most commonly reported sexually transmitted disease in the United States is caused ___________.
by the bacterium
a. Mycoplasma genitalium
b. Chlamydia trachomatis
c. Chlamydophila proctitis
d. Ureaplasma urealyticum
Beginning with the ingestion of water contaminated with V. cholerae O1 El Tor, describe the course of the disease it causes.
The smallest cellular microbes are __________.
a. Rickettsias
b. Mycoplasmas
c. Chlamydias
d. Both a and c
Describe the phases of untreated syphilis.
Which of the following diseases would be least likely in rural areas of the United States?
a. Epidemic typhus
b. Rocky Mountain spotted fever
c. Murine typhus
d. Lymphogranuloma venereum
Match the following diseases with the causative pathogen(s).
___ Peptic ulcers
___ Gastroenteritis (various forms)
___ Blood poisoning
___ Cholera
A. Vibrio cholerae
B. Vibrio parahaemolyticus
C. Vibrio vulnificus
D. Campylobacter jejuni
E. Helicobacter pylori