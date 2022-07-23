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Ch. 21 - Rickettsias, Chlamydias, Spirochetes, and Vibrios
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 21 - Rickettsias, Chlamydias, Spirochetes, and VibriosProblem 5
Chapter 21, Problem 5

Discuss the prospects for the eradication of leptospirosis.

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Begin by defining leptospirosis as a zoonotic bacterial disease caused by pathogenic species of the genus Leptospira, which affects both humans and animals worldwide.
Explain the factors that influence the prospects for eradication, including the disease's transmission cycle involving multiple animal reservoirs, environmental persistence of the bacteria, and the diversity of Leptospira serovars.
Discuss the challenges to eradication such as the widespread presence of animal carriers (especially rodents), the difficulty in controlling environmental contamination, and the lack of an effective universal vaccine for all serovars.
Highlight the strategies that could improve control and potential eradication, including improved sanitation, rodent control programs, vaccination of livestock and pets, public health education, and early diagnosis and treatment.
Conclude by evaluating that while complete eradication is difficult due to ecological and biological factors, integrated control measures can significantly reduce the incidence and impact of leptospirosis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Leptospirosis Etiology and Transmission

Leptospirosis is a zoonotic bacterial infection caused by Leptospira species, transmitted primarily through contact with water or soil contaminated by the urine of infected animals. Understanding its reservoirs, modes of transmission, and environmental persistence is essential for assessing eradication feasibility.
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Challenges in Disease Control and Eradication

Eradication efforts face challenges such as diverse animal reservoirs, environmental survival of the bacteria, asymptomatic carriers, and limited access to clean water and sanitation. These factors complicate interrupting transmission cycles and require integrated public health strategies.
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Prevention and Public Health Strategies

Effective prevention includes vaccination of animals, improving sanitation, public education, and early diagnosis and treatment. Understanding these strategies helps evaluate how coordinated interventions can reduce incidence and move toward potential eradication.
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The most commonly reported sexually transmitted disease in the United States is caused ___________.

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Beginning with the ingestion of water contaminated with V. cholerae O1 El Tor, describe the course of the disease it causes.

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The smallest cellular microbes are __________.

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Which of the following diseases would be least likely in rural areas of the United States?

a. Epidemic typhus

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c. Murine typhus

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Match the following diseases with the causative pathogen(s).


___ Peptic ulcers

___ Gastroenteritis (various forms)

___ Blood poisoning

___ Cholera


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B. Vibrio parahaemolyticus

C. Vibrio vulnificus

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