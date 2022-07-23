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Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 4
Chapter 22, Problem 4

_____ are tumorlike fungal infections.

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1
Understand the question is asking for the name of tumorlike fungal infections, which are specific types of chronic fungal diseases characterized by localized growths resembling tumors.
Recall that in medical mycology, certain fungal infections cause mass-like lesions that can mimic tumors, often involving subcutaneous tissues.
Identify that these infections are commonly referred to as 'mycetomas,' which are chronic granulomatous fungal infections presenting as tumorlike swellings.
Note that mycetomas are caused by true fungi (eumycetoma) or actinomycetes (actinomycetoma), but the term generally refers to the fungal type.
Conclude that the blank in the sentence should be filled with 'Mycetomas' to correctly describe tumorlike fungal infections.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fungal Infections

Fungal infections, or mycoses, are diseases caused by fungi that can affect various tissues. They range from superficial skin infections to deep systemic diseases, depending on the fungal species and host immunity.
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Tumorlike Fungal Infections

Tumorlike fungal infections refer to chronic fungal diseases that produce mass-like lesions resembling tumors. These infections often cause granulomatous inflammation and tissue swelling, making them appear similar to neoplastic growths.
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Chromoblastomycosis

Chromoblastomycosis is a chronic fungal infection characterized by wart-like, tumorlike skin lesions caused by dematiaceous fungi. It exemplifies tumorlike fungal infections and is important to recognize due to its distinctive clinical presentation.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Because amphotericin B is toxic to humans, most clinicians prescribe it only for ______.

a. dermatophyte infections

b. Malassezia infections

c. systemic infections

d. mushroom poisoning

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Textbook Question

Ringworm is caused by a____

a. helminth

b. dermatophyte

c. dimorphic fungus

d. commensal fungus

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Textbook Question

How does mycotoxicosis differ from mycetismus?

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Textbook Question

AIDS patients usually die of bacterial, fungal, or microsporidial infections. Why do so many fungal infections appear in these individuals, and why are mycoses severe while fungi, for the most part, are benign residents of the environment?

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Textbook Question

Sporotrichosis is caused by the traumatic introduction of ______ into the skin (give genus and species).

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.


_____ Chromoblastomycosis and phaeohyphomycosis are both caused by dark-pigmented ascomycetes.

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