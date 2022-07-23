_____ are tumorlike fungal infections.

Because amphotericin B is toxic to humans, most clinicians prescribe it only for ______.
a. dermatophyte infections
b. Malassezia infections
c. systemic infections
d. mushroom poisoning
Because amphotericin B is toxic to humans, most clinicians prescribe it only for ______.
a. dermatophyte infections
b. Malassezia infections
c. systemic infections
d. mushroom poisoning
Ringworm is caused by a____
a. helminth
b. dermatophyte
c. dimorphic fungus
d. commensal fungus
How does mycotoxicosis differ from mycetismus?
AIDS patients usually die of bacterial, fungal, or microsporidial infections. Why do so many fungal infections appear in these individuals, and why are mycoses severe while fungi, for the most part, are benign residents of the environment?
Sporotrichosis is caused by the traumatic introduction of ______ into the skin (give genus and species).
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Chromoblastomycosis and phaeohyphomycosis are both caused by dark-pigmented ascomycetes.