_____ are tumorlike fungal infections.
Sporotrichosis is caused by the traumatic introduction of ______ into the skin (give genus and species).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Sporotrichosis
Causative Organism of Sporotrichosis
Traumatic Introduction of Pathogens
Because amphotericin B is toxic to humans, most clinicians prescribe it only for ______.
a. dermatophyte infections
b. Malassezia infections
c. systemic infections
d. mushroom poisoning
Ringworm is caused by a____
a. helminth
b. dermatophyte
c. dimorphic fungus
d. commensal fungus
How does mycotoxicosis differ from mycetismus?
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Sporotrichosis is often caused by introduction of fungi beneath the skin by a thorn prick.
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Chromoblastomycosis and phaeohyphomycosis are both caused by dark-pigmented ascomycetes.