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Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 5
Chapter 22, Problem 5

Sporotrichosis is caused by the traumatic introduction of ______ into the skin (give genus and species).

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Understand that sporotrichosis is a fungal infection caused by a specific dimorphic fungus.
Recall that the causative agent belongs to the genus Sporothrix.
Identify the species name associated with this genus that causes sporotrichosis.
Combine the genus and species names to form the full scientific name of the pathogen.
Confirm that the traumatic introduction refers to the fungus entering through skin injuries, leading to infection.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sporotrichosis

Sporotrichosis is a fungal infection that primarily affects the skin and subcutaneous tissues. It occurs when the causative organism enters through a break in the skin, often due to trauma involving plant material or soil. The infection can cause nodular lesions and may spread along lymphatic channels.

Causative Organism of Sporotrichosis

The disease is caused by the dimorphic fungus Sporothrix schenckii. This fungus exists in mold form in the environment and converts to yeast form in human tissue. Identification of this genus and species is essential for diagnosis and treatment.
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Traumatic Introduction of Pathogens

Traumatic introduction refers to the entry of microorganisms into the body through skin injuries such as cuts or punctures. In sporotrichosis, this typically happens when contaminated plant material or soil carrying Sporothrix schenckii penetrates the skin, initiating infection.
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Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.


_____ Sporotrichosis is often caused by introduction of fungi beneath the skin by a thorn prick.

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_____ Chromoblastomycosis and phaeohyphomycosis are both caused by dark-pigmented ascomycetes.

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