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Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 5
Chapter 22, Problem 5

Ringworm is caused by a____
a. helminth
b. dermatophyte
c. dimorphic fungus
d. commensal fungus

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1
Understand the nature of ringworm: Ringworm is a common skin infection characterized by a ring-shaped rash. It is important to identify the type of organism that causes this infection.
Recall the categories of organisms listed: helminths are parasitic worms, dermatophytes are fungi that infect skin, hair, and nails, dimorphic fungi can exist in two forms (yeast and mold), and commensal fungi normally live on the body without causing disease.
Recognize that ringworm is caused by fungi that specifically infect keratinized tissues such as skin, hair, and nails, which points towards dermatophytes.
Eliminate options: helminths are worms and do not cause ringworm; dimorphic fungi cause other types of infections but not typically ringworm; commensal fungi live harmlessly and do not cause ringworm.
Conclude that the correct answer is dermatophyte, as these fungi are the causative agents of ringworm infections.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dermatophytes

Dermatophytes are a group of fungi that infect keratinized tissues such as skin, hair, and nails, causing superficial infections like ringworm. They thrive on keratin and are the primary cause of dermatophytosis, which includes conditions like athlete's foot and ringworm.

Helminths

Helminths are parasitic worms, including roundworms, tapeworms, and flukes, that infect various body systems. They are multicellular organisms and do not cause fungal infections like ringworm, which is caused by fungi rather than worms.
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Dimorphic Fungi

Dimorphic fungi can exist in two forms: as molds in the environment and as yeasts in the host. They typically cause systemic or deep fungal infections rather than superficial infections like ringworm, which is caused by dermatophytes.
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