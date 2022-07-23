_____ are tumorlike fungal infections.
AIDS patients usually die of bacterial, fungal, or microsporidial infections. Why do so many fungal infections appear in these individuals, and why are mycoses severe while fungi, for the most part, are benign residents of the environment?
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Key Concepts
Immunodeficiency in AIDS
Opportunistic Fungal Infections
Host-Pathogen Interaction in Mycoses
Because amphotericin B is toxic to humans, most clinicians prescribe it only for ______.
a. dermatophyte infections
b. Malassezia infections
c. systemic infections
d. mushroom poisoning
Given that superficial fungal infections are only on the surface, why is it necessary to even try to identify the source of infection?
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Dermatophytoses are always contracted from the environment.
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Chromoblastomycosis and phaeohyphomycosis are both caused by dark-pigmented ascomycetes.
Many antifungal agents target the compound _____ in fungal cytoplasmic membranes.