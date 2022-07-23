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Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 4
Chapter 22, Problem 4

AIDS patients usually die of bacterial, fungal, or microsporidial infections. Why do so many fungal infections appear in these individuals, and why are mycoses severe while fungi, for the most part, are benign residents of the environment?

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1
Understand that AIDS patients have a compromised immune system, particularly a reduction in CD4+ T cells, which play a crucial role in defending against infections, including fungal pathogens.
Recognize that many fungi are opportunistic pathogens, meaning they usually do not cause disease in healthy individuals but can cause severe infections when the immune system is weakened.
Identify that the immune deficiency in AIDS patients impairs the body's ability to control fungal growth, allowing normally benign or environmental fungi to proliferate and cause serious infections (mycoses).
Consider that fungal infections in AIDS patients are often severe because the immune system cannot mount an effective response to contain or eliminate the fungi, leading to widespread or systemic infection.
Summarize that the combination of immune suppression and the opportunistic nature of fungi explains why fungal infections are common and severe in AIDS patients, despite fungi being mostly harmless in healthy individuals.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Immunodeficiency in AIDS

AIDS causes a severe reduction in CD4+ T cells, weakening the immune system's ability to fight infections. This immunodeficiency makes patients highly susceptible to opportunistic infections, including fungal pathogens that are normally controlled by a healthy immune response.
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Opportunistic Fungal Infections

Fungi that are usually harmless in the environment can cause serious disease in immunocompromised individuals. These opportunistic fungi exploit the weakened immune defenses in AIDS patients, leading to severe and often systemic mycoses.
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Host-Pathogen Interaction in Mycoses

The severity of fungal infections depends on the balance between fungal virulence factors and host immune defenses. In AIDS patients, impaired immunity allows fungi to invade tissues and evade clearance, resulting in more aggressive and difficult-to-treat infections.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

_____ are tumorlike fungal infections.

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Textbook Question

Because amphotericin B is toxic to humans, most clinicians prescribe it only for ______.

a. dermatophyte infections

b. Malassezia infections

c. systemic infections

d. mushroom poisoning

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Textbook Question

Given that superficial fungal infections are only on the surface, why is it necessary to even try to identify the source of infection?

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.


_____ Dermatophytoses are always contracted from the environment.

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Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.


_____ Chromoblastomycosis and phaeohyphomycosis are both caused by dark-pigmented ascomycetes.

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Textbook Question

Many antifungal agents target the compound _____ in fungal cytoplasmic membranes.

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