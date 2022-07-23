How does mycotoxicosis differ from mycetismus?

Textbook Question
_____ are tumorlike fungal infections.
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_____ are tumorlike fungal infections.
Which of the following is considered a classical opportunistic fungus?
a. Blastomyces
b. Histoplasma
c. Fonsecaea
d. Aspergillus
Ringworm is caused by a____
a. helminth
b. dermatophyte
c. dimorphic fungus
d. commensal fungus
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Sporotrichosis is often caused by introduction of fungi beneath the skin by a thorn prick.
Which pathogenic fungus is associated with bird droppings? _____ _____ (give genus and species).
Sporotrichosis is caused by the traumatic introduction of ______ into the skin (give genus and species).