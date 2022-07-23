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Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 4
Chapter 22, Problem 4

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.


_____ Chromoblastomycosis and phaeohyphomycosis are both caused by dark-pigmented ascomycetes.

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Step 1: Understand the key terms in the statement. Chromoblastomycosis and phaeohyphomycosis are fungal infections caused by dematiaceous (dark-pigmented) fungi.
Step 2: Identify the classification of the fungi causing these diseases. Both chromoblastomycosis and phaeohyphomycosis are caused by dark-pigmented fungi, which are typically classified as dematiaceous fungi.
Step 3: Determine the fungal group involved. These fungi are mostly from the phylum Ascomycota, so they are ascomycetes, but some may belong to other groups.
Step 4: Evaluate the statement: 'Chromoblastomycosis and phaeohyphomycosis are both caused by dark-pigmented ascomycetes.' Since the causative fungi are dark-pigmented and mostly ascomycetes, the statement is generally true.
Step 5: If the statement were false, you would need to replace 'ascomycetes' with the correct fungal classification, but in this case, no change is necessary.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chromoblastomycosis and Phaeohyphomycosis

These are two types of fungal infections caused by dematiaceous (dark-pigmented) fungi. Chromoblastomycosis is characterized by chronic skin lesions with sclerotic bodies, while phaeohyphomycosis involves a variety of tissue infections with pigmented hyphae but no sclerotic bodies.

Dematiaceous Fungi and Pigmentation

Dematiaceous fungi are dark-pigmented due to melanin in their cell walls, which contributes to their pathogenicity. These fungi belong to various taxonomic groups, including ascomycetes and basidiomycetes, and are responsible for several cutaneous and subcutaneous infections.
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Fungal Taxonomy: Ascomycetes vs. Other Groups

Ascomycetes are a large group of fungi characterized by producing spores in asci. While many dematiaceous fungi causing these infections are ascomycetes, some may belong to other groups. Correct identification of fungal taxonomy is essential for accurate diagnosis and treatment.
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