_____ are tumorlike fungal infections.
Because amphotericin B is toxic to humans, most clinicians prescribe it only for ______.
a. dermatophyte infections
b. Malassezia infections
c. systemic infections
d. mushroom poisoning
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Amphotericin B Mechanism and Toxicity
Systemic Fungal Infections
Clinical Indications for Amphotericin B
AIDS patients usually die of bacterial, fungal, or microsporidial infections. Why do so many fungal infections appear in these individuals, and why are mycoses severe while fungi, for the most part, are benign residents of the environment?
Given that superficial fungal infections are only on the surface, why is it necessary to even try to identify the source of infection?
Sporotrichosis is caused by the traumatic introduction of ______ into the skin (give genus and species).
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Chromoblastomycosis and phaeohyphomycosis are both caused by dark-pigmented ascomycetes.
Many antifungal agents target the compound _____ in fungal cytoplasmic membranes.