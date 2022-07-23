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Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 4
Chapter 22, Problem 4

Because amphotericin B is toxic to humans, most clinicians prescribe it only for ______.
a. dermatophyte infections
b. Malassezia infections
c. systemic infections
d. mushroom poisoning

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1
Understand the nature of amphotericin B: it is an antifungal medication known for its effectiveness against serious fungal infections but also for its significant toxicity to human cells.
Recognize that due to its toxicity, amphotericin B is generally reserved for severe or life-threatening fungal infections rather than mild or superficial infections.
Review the options given: dermatophyte infections (usually superficial), Malassezia infections (often superficial or localized), systemic infections (involving internal organs or bloodstream), and mushroom poisoning (not treated with antifungals).
Recall that systemic fungal infections are serious and potentially fatal, requiring potent antifungal treatment despite the risks, making amphotericin B a common choice in these cases.
Conclude that clinicians typically prescribe amphotericin B primarily for systemic infections, where the benefits outweigh the risks of toxicity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amphotericin B Mechanism and Toxicity

Amphotericin B is an antifungal drug that binds to ergosterol in fungal cell membranes, creating pores that cause cell death. However, it can also bind to cholesterol in human cell membranes, leading to significant toxicity, especially nephrotoxicity, which limits its use to severe infections.
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Systemic Fungal Infections

Systemic fungal infections affect internal organs and can be life-threatening, often occurring in immunocompromised patients. Due to their severity, potent antifungals like amphotericin B are reserved for these infections despite their toxicity.
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Clinical Indications for Amphotericin B

Because of its toxicity, amphotericin B is typically prescribed only for serious systemic fungal infections rather than superficial infections like dermatophytes or Malassezia, or non-fungal conditions such as mushroom poisoning.
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