Dimorphic fungi exist as _____ forms in the environment and as _____ forms in their hosts.
Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 22, Problem 1
Color each map below to show the general area where each disease is endemic.
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Step 1: Understand the endemic regions for each disease. Blastomycosis is primarily found in the eastern United States and parts of Canada, especially around the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys and the Great Lakes region.
Step 2: For Blastomycosis, color the areas around the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys, the Great Lakes region, and parts of southeastern Canada on the first map.
Step 3: Coccidioidomycosis, also known as Valley fever, is endemic to the southwestern United States, particularly in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, and parts of northern Mexico.
Step 4: For Coccidioidomycosis, color the southwestern United States and northern Mexico regions on the second map.
Step 5: Histoplasmosis is commonly found in the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys, similar to Blastomycosis, but also extends into parts of Central and South America and Africa.
Step 6: For Histoplasmosis, color the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys on the third map, and also include parts of Central America and regions in Africa where the disease is known to be endemic.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Endemic Regions of Fungal Diseases
Endemic regions are geographic areas where specific diseases regularly occur. Understanding the endemic zones of fungal diseases like Blastomycosis, Coccidioidomycosis, and Histoplasmosis helps in diagnosis and epidemiology. These fungi thrive in particular environmental conditions, influencing their geographic distribution.
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Stages of Infectious Disease Progression
Blastomycosis and Its Geographic Distribution
Blastomycosis is caused by Blastomyces dermatitidis, primarily found in moist soil and decomposing organic matter. It is endemic in the eastern and central United States, especially around the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys and the Great Lakes region. Recognizing this distribution aids in identifying potential exposure risks.
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Coccidioidomycosis and Histoplasmosis Distribution
Coccidioidomycosis, caused by Coccidioides species, is endemic in arid regions of the southwestern United States and parts of Mexico. Histoplasmosis, caused by Histoplasma capsulatum, is common in the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys. Both fungi are soil-associated, but their differing environmental preferences define their distinct endemic areas.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
The true fungal pathogens are _____ , _____ , _____ , and_____ (give genus and specific epithet).
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Textbook Question
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ On the whole, fungal infections are relatively easy to treat.
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Textbook Question
A fungus that can infect both healthy and immunocompromised patients is called
a(n) _______.
a. true pathogen
b. opportunistic pathogen
c. commensal organism
d. symbiotic organism
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Textbook Question
Amphotericin B is considered the “gold standard” of antifungal agents. Technically, its mode of action works against most fungal infections. Why, then, isn’t it prescribed for most fungal infections?
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Textbook Question
Identify these fungal genera.
a.
b.
c.
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