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Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 2
Chapter 22, Problem 2

Identify these fungal genera.
a.
b.
c.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Examine the morphological characteristics of the fungi shown in each image, focusing on features such as spore type, spore arrangement, hyphal structure, and reproductive structures (e.g., conidia, sporangia, asci).
Step 2: Compare these observed features with known characteristics of common fungal genera. For example, look for septate or non-septate hyphae, presence of conidiophores, sporangia, or fruiting bodies that are distinctive to genera like Aspergillus, Penicillium, Rhizopus, or Candida.
Step 3: Use a dichotomous key or a fungal identification guide to narrow down the possible genera based on the morphological traits identified in Step 1 and Step 2.
Step 4: Consider the ecological or clinical context if provided (e.g., source of the sample, pathogenicity) to support the identification of the fungal genus.
Step 5: Confirm the identification by cross-referencing with microscopic images or descriptions from reliable microbiology resources to ensure the genus matches the observed fungal structures.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fungal Morphology

Fungal morphology refers to the structural features of fungi, including hyphae, spores, and fruiting bodies. Recognizing shapes, sizes, and arrangements of these structures is essential for identifying fungal genera under the microscope.
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Spore Types and Reproduction

Different fungal genera produce distinct types of spores (e.g., conidia, sporangiospores) through sexual or asexual reproduction. Understanding spore formation and characteristics helps differentiate genera based on their reproductive structures.
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Taxonomic Classification of Fungi

Fungi are classified into genera based on morphological, reproductive, and genetic traits. Familiarity with common genera and their defining features enables accurate identification and understanding of fungal diversity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following is not used to identify true fungal pathogens?

a. Growth at 25°C and 37°C to show dimorphism

b. GMS staining of infected tissues

c. Serological testing

d. Clinical symptoms alone

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Textbook Question

The true fungal pathogens are _____   , _____  , _____ , and_____ (give genus and specific epithet).

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.


_____ On the whole, fungal infections are relatively easy to treat.

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Textbook Question

Color each map below to show the general area where each disease is endemic.

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Textbook Question

Discuss why it is difficult in many cases to determine the source of superficial fungal infections (i.e., from other humans, animals, or the environment).

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Textbook Question

Of the following fungi, which is usually transmitted from person to person?

a. Blastomyces dermatitidis

b. Coccidioides immitis

c. Tricophyton rubrum

d. Aspergillus fumigatus

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