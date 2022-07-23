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Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 2
Chapter 22, Problem 2

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.


_____ On the whole, fungal infections are relatively easy to treat.

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1
Understand the general nature of fungal infections and their treatment challenges. Fungal infections are often more difficult to treat compared to bacterial infections because fungi are eukaryotic organisms, sharing many cellular features with human cells, which limits the number of selective antifungal drugs.
Evaluate the statement: 'On the whole, fungal infections are relatively easy to treat.' Consider the typical clinical experience and pharmacological challenges associated with antifungal therapy.
Determine if the statement is true or false based on the above understanding. Since fungal infections tend to be harder to treat due to limited drug options and potential toxicity, the statement is likely false.
Identify the underlined phrase to be corrected. In this case, the phrase 'relatively easy to treat' should be changed to reflect the difficulty in treating fungal infections.
Rewrite the statement with the corrected phrase: 'On the whole, fungal infections are relatively difficult to treat.' This correction accurately reflects the clinical reality of antifungal treatment.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fungal Infections and Their Treatment

Fungal infections, or mycoses, can range from superficial to systemic and are often challenging to treat due to the similarity between fungal and human cells, which limits drug targets. Antifungal treatments require specific agents like azoles or echinocandins, and treatment duration can be long, especially for systemic infections.
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Differences Between Fungal and Bacterial Infections

Unlike bacterial infections, fungal infections are caused by eukaryotic organisms, making them harder to target without harming human cells. This difference affects treatment strategies and drug development, as antifungal drugs must selectively target fungal cells without significant toxicity to humans.
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Challenges in Antifungal Drug Development

Developing antifungal drugs is difficult because fungi share many cellular components with humans, leading to potential side effects. Resistance to antifungal agents is also increasing, complicating treatment and making some fungal infections difficult to manage effectively.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The true fungal pathogens are _____   , _____  , _____ , and_____ (give genus and specific epithet).

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Textbook Question

Color each map below to show the general area where each disease is endemic.

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Textbook Question

Discuss why it is difficult in many cases to determine the source of superficial fungal infections (i.e., from other humans, animals, or the environment).

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Textbook Question

A fungus that can infect both healthy and immunocompromised patients is called

a(n) _______.

a. true pathogen

b. opportunistic pathogen

c. commensal organism

d. symbiotic organism

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Textbook Question

Of the following fungi, which is usually transmitted from person to person?

a. Blastomyces dermatitidis

b. Coccidioides immitis

c. Tricophyton rubrum

d. Aspergillus fumigatus

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Textbook Question

Identify these fungal genera.

a.

b.

c.

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