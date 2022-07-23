Textbook Question
The true fungal pathogens are _____ , _____ , _____ , and_____ (give genus and specific epithet).
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The true fungal pathogens are _____ , _____ , _____ , and_____ (give genus and specific epithet).
Color each map below to show the general area where each disease is endemic.
Discuss why it is difficult in many cases to determine the source of superficial fungal infections (i.e., from other humans, animals, or the environment).
A fungus that can infect both healthy and immunocompromised patients is called
a(n) _______.
a. true pathogen
b. opportunistic pathogen
c. commensal organism
d. symbiotic organism
Of the following fungi, which is usually transmitted from person to person?
a. Blastomyces dermatitidis
b. Coccidioides immitis
c. Tricophyton rubrum
d. Aspergillus fumigatus
Identify these fungal genera.
a.
b.
c.