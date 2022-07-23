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Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 2
Chapter 22, Problem 2

The true fungal pathogens are _____   , _____  , _____ , and_____ (give genus and specific epithet).

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1
Understand that true fungal pathogens are fungi capable of causing disease in healthy individuals, not just opportunistic infections.
Recall the four main genera and species of true fungal pathogens commonly studied in medical mycology.
Identify the genus and specific epithet for each of these pathogens, which are typically dimorphic fungi causing systemic mycoses.
The four classic true fungal pathogens to remember are: Histoplasma capsulatum, Blastomyces dermatitidis, Coccidioides immitis (or Coccidioides posadasii), and Paracoccidioides brasiliensis.
Write down each genus and species name carefully, ensuring correct spelling and formatting (italicized in formal writing, but here just genus and species names).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

True Fungal Pathogens

True fungal pathogens are fungi capable of causing disease in healthy individuals by overcoming normal immune defenses. Unlike opportunistic fungi, they can infect immunocompetent hosts and often cause systemic mycoses.
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Genus and Specific Epithet in Microbial Nomenclature

In microbiology, organisms are named using binomial nomenclature, consisting of a genus name followed by a specific epithet. This system uniquely identifies species, such as Histoplasma capsulatum, ensuring precise communication.
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Examples of True Fungal Pathogens

The main true fungal pathogens include Histoplasma capsulatum, Blastomyces dermatitidis, Coccidioides immitis, and Paracoccidioides brasiliensis. These fungi cause systemic infections primarily through inhalation of spores.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.


_____ On the whole, fungal infections are relatively easy to treat.

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Textbook Question

Color each map below to show the general area where each disease is endemic.

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Textbook Question

Discuss why it is difficult in many cases to determine the source of superficial fungal infections (i.e., from other humans, animals, or the environment).

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Textbook Question

A fungus that can infect both healthy and immunocompromised patients is called

a(n) _______.

a. true pathogen

b. opportunistic pathogen

c. commensal organism

d. symbiotic organism

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Textbook Question

Amphotericin B is considered the “gold standard” of antifungal agents. Technically, its mode of action works against most fungal infections. Why, then, isn’t it prescribed for most fungal infections?

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Textbook Question

Identify these fungal genera.

a.

b.

c.

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