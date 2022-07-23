Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ On the whole, fungal infections are relatively easy to treat.
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ On the whole, fungal infections are relatively easy to treat.
Color each map below to show the general area where each disease is endemic.
Discuss why it is difficult in many cases to determine the source of superficial fungal infections (i.e., from other humans, animals, or the environment).
A fungus that can infect both healthy and immunocompromised patients is called
a(n) _______.
a. true pathogen
b. opportunistic pathogen
c. commensal organism
d. symbiotic organism
Amphotericin B is considered the “gold standard” of antifungal agents. Technically, its mode of action works against most fungal infections. Why, then, isn’t it prescribed for most fungal infections?
Identify these fungal genera.
a.
b.
c.