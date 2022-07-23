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Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 10
Chapter 22, Problem 10

Ergot alkaloids are produced by some strains of the genus _____ .

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Identify the genus of fungi known for producing ergot alkaloids, which are toxic compounds affecting plants and animals.
Recall that ergot alkaloids are secondary metabolites produced by certain fungi that infect cereal grains, especially rye.
Recognize that the genus responsible for producing ergot alkaloids is Claviceps, particularly Claviceps purpurea.
Understand that Claviceps species infect grasses and cereals, forming sclerotia that contain ergot alkaloids.
Conclude that the genus producing ergot alkaloids is Claviceps.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ergot Alkaloids

Ergot alkaloids are a group of bioactive compounds produced by certain fungi. They have significant pharmacological effects, including vasoconstriction and neurotransmitter modulation, and are historically known for causing ergotism in humans and animals.

Genus Claviceps

The genus Claviceps consists of fungi known for infecting cereal grains and producing ergot alkaloids. Claviceps purpurea is the most studied species, responsible for the ergot contamination of rye and other grasses.
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Fungal Secondary Metabolites

Secondary metabolites are compounds produced by fungi that are not essential for growth but can provide ecological advantages. Ergot alkaloids are an example, serving roles in defense and interaction with host plants.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following systemic mycoses is endemic to the deserts of the southwestern

United States?

a. Blastomycosis

b. Coccidioidomycosis

c. Histoplasmosis

d. Paracoccidioidomycosis

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Textbook Question

The number of mycoses and cases of microsporidiosis worldwide are rising, in part because ______.

a. the number of fungi in the environment is rising

b. the number of immunocompromised individuals in the population is rising

c. fungi have become more pathogenic

d. fungi are developing a new tendency to spread between people

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Textbook Question

Of the following fungal diseases, which is found in almost all terminal AIDS patients?

a. Chromoblastomycosis

b. Blastomycosis

c. Candidiasis

d. Mycetoma

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Textbook Question

Which of the following subcutaneous mycoses may exhibit respiratory and cerebral forms?

a. Chromoblastomycosis

b. Mycetoma

c. Phaeohyphomycosis

d. Sporotrichosis

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Textbook Question

A spherule stage is seen in humans infected with what organism?

a. Blastomyces dermatitidis

b. Coccidioides immitis

c. Histoplasma capsulatum

d. Paracoccidioides brasiliensis

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.


_____ Almost everyone has allergies to fungal elements.

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