The most common manifestation of Cryptococcus infection in AIDS patients is ________.
a. blindness
b. cutaneous infection
c. meningitis
d. pneumonia
The most common manifestation of Cryptococcus infection in AIDS patients is ________.
a. blindness
b. cutaneous infection
c. meningitis
d. pneumonia
Ergot alkaloids are produced by some strains of the genus _____ .
Fungal allergens generally stimulate what type of reaction?
a. Type I hypersensitivity
b. Type II hypersensitivity
c. Type III hypersensitivity
d. Type IV hypersensitivity
Of the following fungal diseases, which is found in almost all terminal AIDS patients?
a. Chromoblastomycosis
b. Blastomycosis
c. Candidiasis
d. Mycetoma
A spherule stage is seen in humans infected with what organism?
a. Blastomyces dermatitidis
b. Coccidioides immitis
c. Histoplasma capsulatum
d. Paracoccidioides brasiliensis
A pathogenic feature of Cryptococcus neoformans is _________.
a. production of destructive enzymes
b. production of a capsule
c. infection of immune cells
d. variation of surface antigens to avoid immune system recognition