Skip to main content
Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 13
Chapter 22, Problem 13

The number of mycoses and cases of microsporidiosis worldwide are rising, in part because ______.
a. the number of fungi in the environment is rising
b. the number of immunocompromised individuals in the population is rising
c. fungi have become more pathogenic
d. fungi are developing a new tendency to spread between people

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which is about the rising number of mycoses and microsporidiosis cases worldwide. These are infections caused by fungi and microsporidia, respectively.
Step 2: Consider the factors that could contribute to an increase in fungal infections. This includes environmental changes, changes in the host population, changes in the pathogens themselves, or changes in transmission patterns.
Step 3: Evaluate each option: (a) an increase in environmental fungi would not necessarily lead to more infections unless other factors are involved; (b) an increase in immunocompromised individuals (such as those with HIV/AIDS, cancer patients, or transplant recipients) makes people more susceptible to opportunistic fungal infections; (c) fungi becoming more pathogenic is less commonly documented as a cause for the rise; (d) fungi developing new transmission tendencies is not a widely recognized factor.
Step 4: Recall that immunocompromised individuals have weakened immune defenses, making them more vulnerable to infections that would not normally cause disease in healthy people. This is a key reason for the rise in fungal infections.
Step 5: Conclude that the most scientifically supported reason for the rise in mycoses and microsporidiosis cases is the increasing number of immunocompromised individuals in the population.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Immunocompromised Individuals and Susceptibility to Infection

Immunocompromised individuals have weakened immune systems due to conditions like HIV/AIDS, cancer treatments, or organ transplants. This reduced immunity makes them more vulnerable to opportunistic infections, including fungal diseases like mycoses and microsporidiosis, which are otherwise less common in healthy populations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:29
Acute Viral Infections

Opportunistic Fungal Infections (Mycoses and Microsporidiosis)

Mycoses are fungal infections that often affect people with weakened immune defenses. Microsporidiosis is caused by microsporidia, obligate intracellular parasites related to fungi. Both infections tend to increase in prevalence when host immunity declines, rather than due to changes in fungal pathogenicity or environmental abundance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:09
Productive vs. Latent State Infections

Epidemiological Factors Influencing Fungal Disease Incidence

The rise in fungal infections is influenced by demographic and medical trends, such as increased use of immunosuppressive therapies and aging populations. These factors lead to more susceptible hosts rather than fungi becoming inherently more pathogenic or more abundant in the environment.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:55
Growth Factors
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The most common manifestation of Cryptococcus infection in AIDS patients is ________.

a. blindness

b. cutaneous infection

c. meningitis

d. pneumonia

1140
views
Textbook Question

Ergot alkaloids are produced by some strains of the genus _____ .

1128
views
Textbook Question

Fungal allergens generally stimulate what type of reaction?

a. Type I hypersensitivity

b. Type II hypersensitivity

c. Type III hypersensitivity

d. Type IV hypersensitivity

1177
views
Textbook Question

Of the following fungal diseases, which is found in almost all terminal AIDS patients?

a. Chromoblastomycosis

b. Blastomycosis

c. Candidiasis

d. Mycetoma

1148
views
Textbook Question

A spherule stage is seen in humans infected with what organism?

a. Blastomyces dermatitidis

b. Coccidioides immitis

c. Histoplasma capsulatum

d. Paracoccidioides brasiliensis

1100
views
Textbook Question

A pathogenic feature of Cryptococcus neoformans is _________.

a. production of destructive enzymes

b. production of a capsule

c. infection of immune cells

d. variation of surface antigens to avoid immune system recognition

1087
views