Skip to main content
Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 10
Chapter 22, Problem 10

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.


_____ Almost everyone has allergies to fungal elements.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Read the statement carefully: 'Almost everyone has allergies to fungal elements.'
Recall that allergies are hypersensitive immune responses to specific antigens, and while fungal elements can be allergens, not everyone is allergic to them.
Determine the truth value of the statement: Since not everyone has allergies to fungal elements, the statement is false.
Identify the underlined phrase 'Almost everyone' as the part to be corrected.
Replace 'Almost everyone' with 'Some people' to make the statement true: 'Some people have allergies to fungal elements.'

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Allergic Reactions to Fungal Elements

Allergic reactions occur when the immune system overreacts to harmless substances like fungal spores. While some individuals are allergic to fungal elements, it is not true that almost everyone has such allergies. Sensitivity varies widely among populations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:56
Chemical Reactions

Prevalence of Fungal Allergies

The prevalence of fungal allergies refers to how common these allergies are in the general population. Studies show that only a subset of people, especially those with asthma or atopic conditions, are allergic to fungi, making the statement that 'almost everyone' is allergic inaccurate.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:43
Classes of Antibodies

Immune System Response to Fungi

The immune system can recognize fungal elements as allergens, triggering responses like sneezing or asthma. However, this response depends on genetic and environmental factors, meaning not all individuals develop allergies to fungi.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:57
Intro to Immune Response Damage
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.


_____ Relapse of fungal diseases is common in AIDS patients.

571
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following systemic mycoses is endemic to the deserts of the southwestern

United States?

a. Blastomycosis

b. Coccidioidomycosis

c. Histoplasmosis

d. Paracoccidioidomycosis

1208
views
Textbook Question

Ergot alkaloids are produced by some strains of the genus _____ .

1128
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following subcutaneous mycoses may exhibit respiratory and cerebral forms?

a. Chromoblastomycosis

b. Mycetoma

c. Phaeohyphomycosis

d. Sporotrichosis

1332
views
Textbook Question

A spherule stage is seen in humans infected with what organism?

a. Blastomyces dermatitidis

b. Coccidioides immitis

c. Histoplasma capsulatum

d. Paracoccidioides brasiliensis

1100
views
Textbook Question

Pneumocystis was once classified as a _____, but now it is classified as a_____.

1077
views