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Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 12
Chapter 22, Problem 12

Of the following fungal diseases, which is found in almost all terminal AIDS patients?
a. Chromoblastomycosis
b. Blastomycosis
c. Candidiasis
d. Mycetoma

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which focuses on fungal diseases commonly found in terminal AIDS patients. Terminal AIDS patients have severely compromised immune systems, making them susceptible to opportunistic infections.
Step 2: Review each fungal disease option and its typical association with immunocompromised patients: Chromoblastomycosis is a chronic fungal infection usually affecting the skin and subcutaneous tissue, not specifically linked to AIDS patients.
Step 3: Blastomycosis is a systemic fungal infection caused by Blastomyces dermatitidis, but it is not commonly found in terminal AIDS patients as a frequent opportunistic infection.
Step 4: Candidiasis, caused by Candida species, is a common opportunistic fungal infection in immunocompromised individuals, especially in AIDS patients. It often manifests as oral thrush or esophageal candidiasis in these patients.
Step 5: Mycetoma is a chronic granulomatous fungal infection affecting the skin and subcutaneous tissues, but it is not typically associated with AIDS or immunosuppression. Therefore, the fungal disease found in almost all terminal AIDS patients is candidiasis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Opportunistic Fungal Infections in AIDS

AIDS patients have weakened immune systems, making them highly susceptible to opportunistic infections, especially fungal diseases. These infections often occur when the immune system is severely compromised, leading to frequent and severe fungal diseases in terminal stages.
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Candidiasis as a Common Fungal Infection in AIDS

Candidiasis, caused by Candida species, is one of the most common fungal infections in AIDS patients. It often affects mucous membranes, such as the mouth and esophagus, and can become systemic in advanced immunosuppression, making it prevalent in terminal AIDS cases.
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Differentiation of Fungal Diseases

Understanding the epidemiology and clinical presentation of fungal diseases like chromoblastomycosis, blastomycosis, and mycetoma helps distinguish them from candidiasis. These diseases are less commonly associated with AIDS and have different geographic and clinical profiles.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following systemic mycoses is endemic to the deserts of the southwestern

United States?

a. Blastomycosis

b. Coccidioidomycosis

c. Histoplasmosis

d. Paracoccidioidomycosis

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Textbook Question

Ergot alkaloids are produced by some strains of the genus _____ .

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Textbook Question

The number of mycoses and cases of microsporidiosis worldwide are rising, in part because ______.

a. the number of fungi in the environment is rising

b. the number of immunocompromised individuals in the population is rising

c. fungi have become more pathogenic

d. fungi are developing a new tendency to spread between people

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Textbook Question

Fungal allergens generally stimulate what type of reaction?

a. Type I hypersensitivity

b. Type II hypersensitivity

c. Type III hypersensitivity

d. Type IV hypersensitivity

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Textbook Question

A spherule stage is seen in humans infected with what organism?

a. Blastomyces dermatitidis

b. Coccidioides immitis

c. Histoplasma capsulatum

d. Paracoccidioides brasiliensis

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Textbook Question

A pathogenic feature of Cryptococcus neoformans is _________.

a. production of destructive enzymes

b. production of a capsule

c. infection of immune cells

d. variation of surface antigens to avoid immune system recognition

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