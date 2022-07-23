Which of the following systemic mycoses is endemic to the deserts of the southwestern
United States?
a. Blastomycosis
b. Coccidioidomycosis
c. Histoplasmosis
d. Paracoccidioidomycosis
Which of the following systemic mycoses is endemic to the deserts of the southwestern
United States?
a. Blastomycosis
b. Coccidioidomycosis
c. Histoplasmosis
d. Paracoccidioidomycosis
Ergot alkaloids are produced by some strains of the genus _____ .
The number of mycoses and cases of microsporidiosis worldwide are rising, in part because ______.
a. the number of fungi in the environment is rising
b. the number of immunocompromised individuals in the population is rising
c. fungi have become more pathogenic
d. fungi are developing a new tendency to spread between people
Fungal allergens generally stimulate what type of reaction?
a. Type I hypersensitivity
b. Type II hypersensitivity
c. Type III hypersensitivity
d. Type IV hypersensitivity
A spherule stage is seen in humans infected with what organism?
a. Blastomyces dermatitidis
b. Coccidioides immitis
c. Histoplasma capsulatum
d. Paracoccidioides brasiliensis
A pathogenic feature of Cryptococcus neoformans is _________.
a. production of destructive enzymes
b. production of a capsule
c. infection of immune cells
d. variation of surface antigens to avoid immune system recognition