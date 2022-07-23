Ergot alkaloids are produced by some strains of the genus _____ .
Which of the following systemic mycoses is endemic to the deserts of the southwestern
United States?
a. Blastomycosis
b. Coccidioidomycosis
c. Histoplasmosis
d. Paracoccidioidomycosis
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Key Concepts
Systemic Mycoses
Endemic Fungal Diseases and Geographic Distribution
Coccidioidomycosis and Its Epidemiology
Of the following fungal diseases, which is found in almost all terminal AIDS patients?
a. Chromoblastomycosis
b. Blastomycosis
c. Candidiasis
d. Mycetoma
Which of the following subcutaneous mycoses may exhibit respiratory and cerebral forms?
a. Chromoblastomycosis
b. Mycetoma
c. Phaeohyphomycosis
d. Sporotrichosis
A spherule stage is seen in humans infected with what organism?
a. Blastomyces dermatitidis
b. Coccidioides immitis
c. Histoplasma capsulatum
d. Paracoccidioides brasiliensis
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Almost everyone has allergies to fungal elements.
Pneumocystis was once classified as a _____, but now it is classified as a_____.