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Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 10
Chapter 22, Problem 10

Which of the following systemic mycoses is endemic to the deserts of the southwestern
United States?
a. Blastomycosis
b. Coccidioidomycosis
c. Histoplasmosis
d. Paracoccidioidomycosis

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'systemic mycoses' — these are fungal infections that affect internal organs or systems, often starting in the lungs and potentially spreading throughout the body.
Step 2: Review the geographic distribution of each systemic mycosis listed: Blastomycosis, Coccidioidomycosis, Histoplasmosis, and Paracoccidioidomycosis.
Step 3: Recall that Coccidioidomycosis, also known as Valley fever, is specifically endemic to arid desert regions, particularly the southwestern United States, including parts of Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, and Utah.
Step 4: Contrast this with the other options: Blastomycosis is more common in the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys; Histoplasmosis is endemic to river valleys such as the Ohio and Mississippi; Paracoccidioidomycosis is found mainly in Central and South America.
Step 5: Based on the geographic and ecological information, identify the systemic mycosis endemic to the deserts of the southwestern United States as Coccidioidomycosis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Systemic Mycoses

Systemic mycoses are fungal infections that affect internal organs or systems, often starting in the lungs after inhalation of fungal spores. These infections can be endemic to specific geographic regions and may cause serious illness, especially in immunocompromised individuals.
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Endemic Fungal Diseases and Geographic Distribution

Certain systemic mycoses are endemic, meaning they naturally occur in specific geographic areas due to environmental conditions favorable to the fungi. Understanding the regional distribution helps in diagnosing infections based on patient history and exposure.
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Coccidioidomycosis and Its Epidemiology

Coccidioidomycosis, also known as Valley fever, is caused by Coccidioides species and is endemic to arid desert regions of the southwestern United States. It primarily affects the lungs but can disseminate, making knowledge of its habitat critical for diagnosis.
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