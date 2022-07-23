Skip to main content
Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 9
Chapter 22, Problem 9

Which of the following subcutaneous mycoses may exhibit respiratory and cerebral forms?
a. Chromoblastomycosis
b. Mycetoma
c. Phaeohyphomycosis
d. Sporotrichosis

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of subcutaneous mycoses. These are fungal infections that primarily affect the skin and subcutaneous tissues, often entering through trauma. However, some can disseminate to other organs, including the lungs (respiratory) and brain (cerebral).
Step 2: Review each option's typical clinical presentation and potential for dissemination:
- Chromoblastomycosis usually causes chronic skin lesions and rarely spreads to internal organs.
- Mycetoma is characterized by localized swelling and sinus tract formation, primarily affecting skin and underlying tissues, with rare systemic spread.
- Phaeohyphomycosis is caused by dematiaceous (pigmented) fungi and can present as localized subcutaneous infections but is also known to cause disseminated infections, including respiratory and cerebral involvement, especially in immunocompromised patients.
- Sporotrichosis typically presents as lymphocutaneous infection but can disseminate, particularly in immunocompromised individuals, sometimes involving lungs and CNS.
Step 3: Compare the likelihood of respiratory and cerebral forms among these diseases. Both phaeohyphomycosis and sporotrichosis can disseminate, but phaeohyphomycosis is more commonly associated with cerebral involvement.
Step 4: Conclude that the subcutaneous mycosis known for respiratory and cerebral forms is phaeohyphomycosis.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Subcutaneous Mycoses

Subcutaneous mycoses are fungal infections that primarily affect the skin and underlying tissues, usually entering through trauma. They are typically localized but can sometimes disseminate. Understanding their typical clinical presentations helps differentiate among various types.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:58
Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Skin

Dissemination and Systemic Involvement in Mycoses

Some subcutaneous fungal infections can spread beyond the skin to involve internal organs like the lungs and brain. Recognizing which fungi have the potential for respiratory and cerebral involvement is crucial for diagnosis and treatment.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:25
Introduction to the Complement System

Characteristics of Specific Subcutaneous Mycoses

Each subcutaneous mycosis—chromoblastomycosis, mycetoma, phaeohyphomycosis, and sporotrichosis—has distinct features. For example, sporotrichosis can disseminate causing respiratory and cerebral forms, unlike chromoblastomycosis or mycetoma, which are usually localized.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:09
Intro to Characteristics of Infectious Disease
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.


_____ Relapse of fungal diseases is common in AIDS patients.

571
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following systemic mycoses is endemic to the deserts of the southwestern

United States?

a. Blastomycosis

b. Coccidioidomycosis

c. Histoplasmosis

d. Paracoccidioidomycosis

1208
views
Textbook Question

The term dermatophyte refers to_____.

a. pathogenicity

b. where a fungus grows

c. method of spread

d. pigmentation

1360
views
Textbook Question

Ergot alkaloids are produced by some strains of the genus _____ .

1128
views
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.


_____ Almost everyone has allergies to fungal elements.

679
views
Textbook Question

Pneumocystis was once classified as a _____, but now it is classified as a_____.

1077
views