Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Relapse of fungal diseases is common in AIDS patients.
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Relapse of fungal diseases is common in AIDS patients.
Which of the following systemic mycoses is endemic to the deserts of the southwestern
United States?
a. Blastomycosis
b. Coccidioidomycosis
c. Histoplasmosis
d. Paracoccidioidomycosis
The term dermatophyte refers to_____.
a. pathogenicity
b. where a fungus grows
c. method of spread
d. pigmentation
Ergot alkaloids are produced by some strains of the genus _____ .
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Almost everyone has allergies to fungal elements.
Pneumocystis was once classified as a _____, but now it is classified as a_____.