The most common manifestation of Cryptococcus infection in AIDS patients is ________.
a. blindness
b. cutaneous infection
c. meningitis
d. pneumonia
The most common manifestation of Cryptococcus infection in AIDS patients is ________.
a. blindness
b. cutaneous infection
c. meningitis
d. pneumonia
The number of mycoses and cases of microsporidiosis worldwide are rising, in part because ______.
a. the number of fungi in the environment is rising
b. the number of immunocompromised individuals in the population is rising
c. fungi have become more pathogenic
d. fungi are developing a new tendency to spread between people
Of the following fungal diseases, which is found in almost all terminal AIDS patients?
a. Chromoblastomycosis
b. Blastomycosis
c. Candidiasis
d. Mycetoma
Bread mold can cause which disease?
a. Aspergillosis
b. Dermatophytosis
c. Mycetoma
d. Zygomycosis
A spherule stage is seen in humans infected with what organism?
a. Blastomyces dermatitidis
b. Coccidioides immitis
c. Histoplasma capsulatum
d. Paracoccidioides brasiliensis
A pathogenic feature of Cryptococcus neoformans is _________.
a. production of destructive enzymes
b. production of a capsule
c. infection of immune cells
d. variation of surface antigens to avoid immune system recognition