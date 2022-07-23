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Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 14
Chapter 22, Problem 14

Fungal allergens generally stimulate what type of reaction?
a. Type I hypersensitivity
b. Type II hypersensitivity
c. Type III hypersensitivity
d. Type IV hypersensitivity

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1
Step 1: Understand the types of hypersensitivity reactions. There are four main types: Type I (immediate, IgE-mediated), Type II (antibody-mediated cytotoxic), Type III (immune complex-mediated), and Type IV (delayed, T-cell mediated).
Step 2: Recognize that fungal allergens typically trigger an allergic response involving IgE antibodies, which is characteristic of Type I hypersensitivity reactions.
Step 3: Recall that Type I hypersensitivity reactions involve mast cell degranulation and release of histamine, leading to symptoms like asthma, rhinitis, or anaphylaxis, which are common in fungal allergen exposure.
Step 4: Compare the other options: Type II involves antibody-mediated cell destruction, Type III involves immune complex deposition, and Type IV involves delayed T-cell responses, none of which are typical for fungal allergens.
Step 5: Conclude that fungal allergens generally stimulate a Type I hypersensitivity reaction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Hypersensitivity Reactions

Hypersensitivity reactions are immune responses that cause tissue damage. They are classified into four types: Type I (immediate, IgE-mediated), Type II (antibody-mediated cytotoxic), Type III (immune complex-mediated), and Type IV (delayed, T-cell mediated). Understanding these types helps identify the immune mechanism involved in allergic reactions.
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Type I Hypersensitivity Reaction

Type I hypersensitivity is an immediate allergic reaction triggered by allergens binding to IgE antibodies on mast cells and basophils. This causes the release of histamine and other mediators, leading to symptoms like itching, swelling, and bronchoconstriction. Fungal allergens commonly induce this type of reaction.
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Fungal Allergens and Immune Response

Fungal allergens are proteins from fungi that can trigger allergic reactions in sensitive individuals. These allergens typically stimulate an IgE-mediated immune response, causing Type I hypersensitivity. Exposure to fungal spores often leads to respiratory allergies such as asthma or allergic rhinitis.
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