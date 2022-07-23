The most common manifestation of Cryptococcus infection in AIDS patients is ________.
a. blindness
b. cutaneous infection
c. meningitis
d. pneumonia
The most common manifestation of Cryptococcus infection in AIDS patients is ________.
a. blindness
b. cutaneous infection
c. meningitis
d. pneumonia
The number of mycoses and cases of microsporidiosis worldwide are rising, in part because ______.
a. the number of fungi in the environment is rising
b. the number of immunocompromised individuals in the population is rising
c. fungi have become more pathogenic
d. fungi are developing a new tendency to spread between people
Fungal allergens generally stimulate what type of reaction?
a. Type I hypersensitivity
b. Type II hypersensitivity
c. Type III hypersensitivity
d. Type IV hypersensitivity
Of the following fungal diseases, which is found in almost all terminal AIDS patients?
a. Chromoblastomycosis
b. Blastomycosis
c. Candidiasis
d. Mycetoma
Bread mold can cause which disease?
a. Aspergillosis
b. Dermatophytosis
c. Mycetoma
d. Zygomycosis
Mycetismus is caused by _______.
a. inhalation of fungal allergens
b. ingestion of mushrooms
c. traumatic inoculation of fungi beneath the skin
d. close contact with infected individuals