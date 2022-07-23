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Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 15
Chapter 22, Problem 15

A pathogenic feature of Cryptococcus neoformans is _________.
a. production of destructive enzymes
b. production of a capsule
c. infection of immune cells
d. variation of surface antigens to avoid immune system recognition

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the organism: Cryptococcus neoformans is a fungal pathogen known for causing infections, especially in immunocompromised individuals.
Recall key pathogenic features: One of the hallmark features of Cryptococcus neoformans is its ability to produce a polysaccharide capsule, which helps it evade the host immune system.
Analyze each option: (a) Production of destructive enzymes is common in some pathogens but not the primary feature here; (b) Production of a capsule is a well-known virulence factor for Cryptococcus neoformans; (c) Infection of immune cells is more typical of intracellular pathogens like some bacteria and parasites; (d) Variation of surface antigens is a strategy used by some pathogens like trypanosomes, but not characteristic of Cryptococcus neoformans.
Match the correct feature: Based on the above, the production of a capsule is the defining pathogenic feature of Cryptococcus neoformans.
Conclude that the correct answer corresponds to option (b) production of a capsule.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cryptococcus neoformans Capsule

Cryptococcus neoformans produces a polysaccharide capsule that is its primary virulence factor. This capsule protects the fungus from phagocytosis by immune cells, helping it evade the host's immune response and establish infection, especially in immunocompromised individuals.
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Pathogenic Mechanisms of Fungi

Pathogenic fungi use various mechanisms such as enzyme production, capsule formation, and antigen variation to infect hosts. Understanding these mechanisms helps differentiate how fungi like Cryptococcus neoformans cause disease compared to other pathogens.
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Immune Evasion Strategies

Microorganisms evade the immune system through strategies like antigenic variation, capsule formation, or infecting immune cells. Cryptococcus neoformans primarily uses its capsule to avoid immune detection rather than varying surface antigens or directly infecting immune cells.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The most common manifestation of Cryptococcus infection in AIDS patients is ________.

a. blindness

b. cutaneous infection

c. meningitis

d. pneumonia

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Textbook Question

The number of mycoses and cases of microsporidiosis worldwide are rising, in part because ______.

a. the number of fungi in the environment is rising

b. the number of immunocompromised individuals in the population is rising

c. fungi have become more pathogenic

d. fungi are developing a new tendency to spread between people

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Textbook Question

Fungal allergens generally stimulate what type of reaction?

a. Type I hypersensitivity

b. Type II hypersensitivity

c. Type III hypersensitivity

d. Type IV hypersensitivity

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Textbook Question

Of the following fungal diseases, which is found in almost all terminal AIDS patients?

a. Chromoblastomycosis

b. Blastomycosis

c. Candidiasis

d. Mycetoma

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Textbook Question

Bread mold can cause which disease?

a. Aspergillosis

b. Dermatophytosis

c. Mycetoma

d. Zygomycosis

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Textbook Question

Mycetismus is caused by _______.

a. inhalation of fungal allergens

b. ingestion of mushrooms

c. traumatic inoculation of fungi beneath the skin

d. close contact with infected individuals

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