Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Coccidioidomycosis does not occur normally outside the Western Hemisphere.
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Coccidioidomycosis does not occur normally outside the Western Hemisphere.
Which of the following is considered a classical opportunistic fungus?
a. Blastomyces
b. Histoplasma
c. Fonsecaea
d. Aspergillus
The five more common agents of opportunistic fungal infections are _____ , _____ , _____ , _____ , and _____ (genus names).
How does mycotoxicosis differ from mycetismus?
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Sporotrichosis is often caused by introduction of fungi beneath the skin by a thorn prick.
Subcutaneous infections tend to be acquired through ________.
a. inhalation and remain localized
b. inhalation and become systemic
c. trauma and remain localized
d. trauma and become systemic