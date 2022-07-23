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Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 6
Chapter 22, Problem 6

Which pathogenic fungus is associated with bird droppings? _____ _____ (give genus and species).

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Understand that certain pathogenic fungi have ecological associations with specific environmental sources, such as soil, plants, or animal droppings.
Recall that the fungus associated with bird droppings is known for causing respiratory infections, especially in immunocompromised individuals.
Identify the genus of the fungus commonly linked to bird droppings, which is Cryptococcus.
Determine the species name that completes the binomial nomenclature, which is neoformans.
Combine the genus and species to provide the full scientific name: Cryptococcus neoformans.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pathogenic Fungi

Pathogenic fungi are species that cause disease in humans or animals. Understanding which fungi are pathogenic helps identify potential health risks and informs diagnosis and treatment. These fungi can infect various body systems, often through inhalation or contact.
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Association with Bird Droppings

Certain fungi thrive in environments enriched by bird droppings, which provide nutrients for their growth. Recognizing this ecological niche is important because exposure to these fungi often occurs in areas contaminated by bird excreta, leading to specific fungal infections.
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Genus and Species Identification

Correctly naming the genus and species of a pathogen is crucial for precise communication and treatment. In microbiology, binomial nomenclature (genus and species) uniquely identifies organisms, allowing for accurate diagnosis and understanding of their biology and epidemiology.
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