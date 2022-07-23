Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Coccidioidomycosis does not occur normally outside the Western Hemisphere.
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Coccidioidomycosis does not occur normally outside the Western Hemisphere.
The five more common agents of opportunistic fungal infections are _____ , _____ , _____ , _____ , and _____ (genus names).
Ringworm is caused by a____
a. helminth
b. dermatophyte
c. dimorphic fungus
d. commensal fungus
How does mycotoxicosis differ from mycetismus?
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Sporotrichosis is often caused by introduction of fungi beneath the skin by a thorn prick.
Which pathogenic fungus is associated with bird droppings? _____ _____ (give genus and species).