The term dermatophyte refers to_____.
a. pathogenicity
b. where a fungus grows
c. method of spread
d. pigmentation
The term dermatophyte refers to_____.
a. pathogenicity
b. where a fungus grows
c. method of spread
d. pigmentation
Thrush is caused by _____ (genus name).
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Candida albicans generally causes localized opportunistic infections but can become systemic, particularly in the immunocompetent.
Which of the following subcutaneous mycoses may exhibit respiratory and cerebral forms?
a. Chromoblastomycosis
b. Mycetoma
c. Phaeohyphomycosis
d. Sporotrichosis
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Almost everyone has allergies to fungal elements.
Pneumocystis was once classified as a _____, but now it is classified as a_____.