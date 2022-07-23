Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Relapse of fungal diseases is common in AIDS patients.
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Relapse of fungal diseases is common in AIDS patients.
Thrush is caused by _____ (genus name).
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Candida albicans generally causes localized opportunistic infections but can become systemic, particularly in the immunocompetent.
Which of the following subcutaneous mycoses may exhibit respiratory and cerebral forms?
a. Chromoblastomycosis
b. Mycetoma
c. Phaeohyphomycosis
d. Sporotrichosis
Subcutaneous infections tend to be acquired through ________.
a. inhalation and remain localized
b. inhalation and become systemic
c. trauma and remain localized
d. trauma and become systemic
Pneumocystis was once classified as a _____, but now it is classified as a_____.