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Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 8
Chapter 22, Problem 8

The term dermatophyte refers to_____.
a. pathogenicity
b. where a fungus grows
c. method of spread
d. pigmentation

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Understand that the term 'dermatophyte' is used in microbiology to describe a specific group of fungi.
Recall that dermatophytes are fungi that have the ability to infect keratinized tissues such as skin, hair, and nails.
Recognize that the term 'dermatophyte' relates to the location or environment where these fungi grow, specifically on the skin and related structures.
Eliminate options that refer to pathogenicity (a), method of spread (c), and pigmentation (d), as these do not define what a dermatophyte is.
Conclude that the correct understanding of 'dermatophyte' is related to where a fungus grows, which corresponds to option (b).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dermatophytes

Dermatophytes are a group of fungi that specifically infect keratinized tissues such as skin, hair, and nails. They cause superficial infections known as dermatophytosis or ringworm, characterized by itchy, scaly lesions.

Fungal Pathogenicity

Pathogenicity refers to the ability of an organism, like a fungus, to cause disease. Understanding whether dermatophytes are pathogenic helps distinguish them from non-disease-causing fungi.
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Fungal Growth Sites

Fungi grow in specific environments; dermatophytes grow on keratin-rich surfaces of the body. Recognizing the growth site is key to identifying dermatophytes and differentiating them from other fungi.
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