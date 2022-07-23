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Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 8
Chapter 22, Problem 8

Thrush is caused by _____ (genus name).

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1
Understand that thrush is a fungal infection commonly affecting the mucous membranes of the mouth.
Recall that the genus responsible for thrush is a type of yeast, which is a unicellular fungus.
Identify the genus name of the yeast that causes thrush, which is known for its ability to colonize mucosal surfaces and cause infection when the immune system is compromised or the normal flora is disrupted.
Recognize that the genus name is 'Candida', which includes several species, with Candida albicans being the most common cause of thrush.
Conclude that the answer to the question is the genus 'Candida'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Thrush

Thrush is a fungal infection characterized by white patches in the mouth or throat. It commonly affects infants, immunocompromised individuals, and those using antibiotics or corticosteroids. Understanding thrush helps identify its causative agent and clinical presentation.

Candida Genus

Candida is a genus of yeast-like fungi that are part of the normal human microbiota but can become opportunistic pathogens. Candida species, especially Candida albicans, are the primary cause of thrush due to their ability to overgrow and invade mucosal surfaces.
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Opportunistic Fungal Infections

Opportunistic fungal infections occur when normally harmless fungi exploit weakened immune defenses. Factors like immunosuppression or antibiotic use disrupt normal flora, allowing fungi like Candida to proliferate and cause infections such as thrush.
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