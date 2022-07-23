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Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 9
Chapter 22, Problem 9

Pneumocystis was once classified as a _____, but now it is classified as a_____.

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Step 1: Understand the historical classification of Pneumocystis. Originally, Pneumocystis was classified as a protozoan due to its morphological characteristics and the nature of the infections it caused, which resembled those caused by protozoan parasites.
Step 2: Recognize the advances in molecular biology and genetic analysis techniques that allowed scientists to study the DNA and RNA sequences of Pneumocystis more precisely.
Step 3: Learn that molecular phylogenetic studies revealed that Pneumocystis is more closely related to fungi than to protozoa, leading to a reclassification.
Step 4: Identify the current classification of Pneumocystis as a fungus, specifically an atypical fungus, which explains its unique features and the type of infections it causes, such as Pneumocystis pneumonia (PCP) in immunocompromised individuals.
Step 5: Summarize the answer by stating that Pneumocystis was once classified as a protozoan but is now classified as a fungus.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Historical Classification of Pneumocystis

Pneumocystis was originally classified as a protozoan due to its morphological features and parasitic lifestyle. Early microscopic observations led scientists to group it with protozoa, which are single-celled eukaryotic organisms often causing infections.
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Modern Classification of Pneumocystis

Advances in molecular biology and genetic analysis revealed that Pneumocystis is actually a fungus. It belongs to the Ascomycota phylum, which includes fungi that reproduce via spores, changing its classification from protozoan to fungal pathogen.
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Significance of Accurate Classification

Correctly classifying Pneumocystis impacts diagnosis, treatment, and understanding of its biology. Recognizing it as a fungus guides appropriate antifungal therapies and informs research on its life cycle and pathogenic mechanisms.
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Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.


_____ Relapse of fungal diseases is common in AIDS patients.

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Which of the following systemic mycoses is endemic to the deserts of the southwestern

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The term dermatophyte refers to_____.

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Which of the following subcutaneous mycoses may exhibit respiratory and cerebral forms?

a. Chromoblastomycosis

b. Mycetoma

c. Phaeohyphomycosis

d. Sporotrichosis

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