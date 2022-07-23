Which of the following is not used to identify true fungal pathogens?
a. Growth at 25°C and 37°C to show dimorphism
b. GMS staining of infected tissues
c. Serological testing
d. Clinical symptoms alone
Which of the following is not used to identify true fungal pathogens?
a. Growth at 25°C and 37°C to show dimorphism
b. GMS staining of infected tissues
c. Serological testing
d. Clinical symptoms alone
Discuss why it is difficult in many cases to determine the source of superficial fungal infections (i.e., from other humans, animals, or the environment).
AIDS patients usually die of bacterial, fungal, or microsporidial infections. Why do so many fungal infections appear in these individuals, and why are mycoses severe while fungi, for the most part, are benign residents of the environment?
Of the following fungi, which is usually transmitted from person to person?
a. Blastomyces dermatitidis
b. Coccidioides immitis
c. Tricophyton rubrum
d. Aspergillus fumigatus
Given that superficial fungal infections are only on the surface, why is it necessary to even try to identify the source of infection?
Many antifungal agents target the compound _____ in fungal cytoplasmic membranes.