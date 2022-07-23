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Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 3
Chapter 22, Problem 3

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.


_____ Dermatophytoses are always contracted from the environment.

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1
Understand the term 'Dermatophytoses': These are fungal infections caused by dermatophytes, which affect keratinized tissues such as skin, hair, and nails.
Recall the common sources of dermatophyte infections: They can be transmitted from the environment (soil), animals, or humans.
Analyze the statement: 'Dermatophytoses are always contracted from the environment.' The word 'always' implies exclusivity to the environment as the source.
Determine if the statement is true or false: Since dermatophytoses can also be transmitted from animals and humans, the statement is false.
Correct the statement by replacing 'environment' with 'environment, animals, or humans' to make it true.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dermatophytoses

Dermatophytoses are fungal infections caused by dermatophytes, which infect keratinized tissues like skin, hair, and nails. These fungi thrive on keratin and cause conditions such as ringworm and athlete's foot.

Modes of Transmission of Dermatophytes

Dermatophytes can be transmitted through direct contact with infected humans, animals, or contaminated objects, not just from the environment. Understanding these transmission routes is key to identifying infection sources.
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Environmental Reservoirs vs. Host-to-Host Transmission

While some dermatophytes exist in the environment (soil), many infections result from human-to-human or animal-to-human contact. Differentiating between environmental and host reservoirs helps clarify infection pathways.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following is not used to identify true fungal pathogens?

a. Growth at 25°C and 37°C to show dimorphism

b. GMS staining of infected tissues

c. Serological testing

d. Clinical symptoms alone

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Textbook Question

Discuss why it is difficult in many cases to determine the source of superficial fungal infections (i.e., from other humans, animals, or the environment).

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Textbook Question

AIDS patients usually die of bacterial, fungal, or microsporidial infections. Why do so many fungal infections appear in these individuals, and why are mycoses severe while fungi, for the most part, are benign residents of the environment?

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Textbook Question

Of the following fungi, which is usually transmitted from person to person?

a. Blastomyces dermatitidis

b. Coccidioides immitis

c. Tricophyton rubrum

d. Aspergillus fumigatus

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Textbook Question

Given that superficial fungal infections are only on the surface, why is it necessary to even try to identify the source of infection?

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Textbook Question

Many antifungal agents target the compound _____ in fungal cytoplasmic membranes.

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