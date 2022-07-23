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Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 2
Chapter 22, Problem 2

Of the following fungi, which is usually transmitted from person to person?
a. Blastomyces dermatitidis
b. Coccidioides immitis
c. Tricophyton rubrum
d. Aspergillus fumigatus

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of each fungus listed in the options, focusing on their typical modes of transmission.
Step 2: Recognize that Blastomyces dermatitidis and Coccidioides immitis are primarily environmental fungi acquired from soil and do not usually spread from person to person.
Step 3: Note that Aspergillus fumigatus is a common environmental mold, often inhaled from the environment, and is not typically transmitted between people.
Step 4: Identify that Trichophyton rubrum is a dermatophyte fungus that infects skin, hair, and nails and is well-known for spreading through direct human contact or contaminated surfaces.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, the fungus usually transmitted from person to person is Trichophyton rubrum.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Modes of Fungal Transmission

Fungi can be transmitted through various routes including inhalation, environmental exposure, or direct contact. Understanding how each fungus spreads is essential to identify which are contagious between people, such as those transmitted via skin contact versus those acquired from environmental sources.
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Characteristics of Dermatophytes

Dermatophytes like Trichophyton rubrum infect keratinized tissues (skin, hair, nails) and are commonly spread through direct person-to-person contact or contaminated surfaces. This makes them typical examples of fungi transmitted between individuals.
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Environmental vs. Person-to-Person Fungal Pathogens

Fungi such as Blastomyces dermatitidis, Coccidioides immitis, and Aspergillus fumigatus are primarily acquired from environmental sources like soil or decaying matter, not through human contact. Recognizing this distinction helps differentiate contagious fungi from those that are not.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following is not used to identify true fungal pathogens?

a. Growth at 25°C and 37°C to show dimorphism

b. GMS staining of infected tissues

c. Serological testing

d. Clinical symptoms alone

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.


_____ On the whole, fungal infections are relatively easy to treat.

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Textbook Question

Discuss why it is difficult in many cases to determine the source of superficial fungal infections (i.e., from other humans, animals, or the environment).

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Textbook Question

Given that superficial fungal infections are only on the surface, why is it necessary to even try to identify the source of infection?

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.


_____ Dermatophytoses are always contracted from the environment.

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Textbook Question

Identify these fungal genera.

a.

b.

c.

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