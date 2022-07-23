Which of the following is not used to identify true fungal pathogens?
a. Growth at 25°C and 37°C to show dimorphism
b. GMS staining of infected tissues
c. Serological testing
d. Clinical symptoms alone
Which of the following is not used to identify true fungal pathogens?
a. Growth at 25°C and 37°C to show dimorphism
b. GMS staining of infected tissues
c. Serological testing
d. Clinical symptoms alone
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ On the whole, fungal infections are relatively easy to treat.
Discuss why it is difficult in many cases to determine the source of superficial fungal infections (i.e., from other humans, animals, or the environment).
Given that superficial fungal infections are only on the surface, why is it necessary to even try to identify the source of infection?
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Dermatophytoses are always contracted from the environment.
Identify these fungal genera.
a.
b.
c.