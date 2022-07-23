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Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 3
Chapter 22, Problem 3

Given that superficial fungal infections are only on the surface, why is it necessary to even try to identify the source of infection?

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1
Understand that superficial fungal infections affect only the outer layers of the skin, hair, or nails, but the source of infection can be external and contagious.
Recognize that identifying the source helps prevent reinfection by eliminating or avoiding the reservoir of the fungus, such as contaminated objects, animals, or environments.
Consider that some sources may harbor fungi asymptomatically, meaning they carry the fungus without showing symptoms, which can spread the infection to others.
Realize that proper identification of the source aids in controlling outbreaks, especially in communal settings like schools, gyms, or households.
Conclude that knowing the source is essential for effective treatment and prevention strategies, reducing the risk of recurrence and transmission.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Superficial Fungal Infections

Superficial fungal infections affect only the outermost layers of the skin, hair, or nails without invading deeper tissues. Despite their limited depth, they can cause persistent symptoms and are contagious, making understanding their nature important for effective management.
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Source and Transmission of Infection

Identifying the source of infection helps determine how the fungus is transmitted, whether through direct contact, fomites, or environmental reservoirs. This knowledge is crucial to prevent reinfection and control the spread to others.
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Infection Control and Treatment Strategies

Knowing the infection source guides targeted treatment and hygiene measures, reducing recurrence and transmission. It also informs public health interventions and patient education to break the infection cycle.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following is not used to identify true fungal pathogens?

a. Growth at 25°C and 37°C to show dimorphism

b. GMS staining of infected tissues

c. Serological testing

d. Clinical symptoms alone

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Textbook Question

Because amphotericin B is toxic to humans, most clinicians prescribe it only for ______.

a. dermatophyte infections

b. Malassezia infections

c. systemic infections

d. mushroom poisoning

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Textbook Question

AIDS patients usually die of bacterial, fungal, or microsporidial infections. Why do so many fungal infections appear in these individuals, and why are mycoses severe while fungi, for the most part, are benign residents of the environment?

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Textbook Question

Of the following fungi, which is usually transmitted from person to person?

a. Blastomyces dermatitidis

b. Coccidioides immitis

c. Tricophyton rubrum

d. Aspergillus fumigatus

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.


_____ Dermatophytoses are always contracted from the environment.

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Textbook Question

Many antifungal agents target the compound _____ in fungal cytoplasmic membranes.

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