Discuss why it is difficult in many cases to determine the source of superficial fungal infections (i.e., from other humans, animals, or the environment).
Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 22, Problem 3
Which of the following is not used to identify true fungal pathogens?
a. Growth at 25°C and 37°C to show dimorphism
b. GMS staining of infected tissues
c. Serological testing
d. Clinical symptoms alone
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of true fungal pathogens. These fungi are capable of causing disease in healthy individuals and often exhibit dimorphism, meaning they can grow in two different forms depending on the temperature (usually mold form at 25°C and yeast form at 37°C).
Step 2: Review each option to see if it is a method used to identify true fungal pathogens. For example, option (a) involves checking for dimorphism by growing the fungus at two temperatures, which is a key diagnostic feature.
Step 3: Consider option (b), GMS (Gomori methenamine silver) staining, which is a histological stain used to visualize fungal elements in infected tissues, helping to confirm fungal infection.
Step 4: Evaluate option (c), serological testing, which detects antibodies or antigens related to fungal infections and is commonly used to support diagnosis of fungal diseases.
Step 5: Analyze option (d), clinical symptoms alone, which are often nonspecific and insufficient for definitive identification of true fungal pathogens without laboratory confirmation.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Dimorphism in Fungal Pathogens
Dimorphism refers to the ability of some fungi to grow in two different forms, typically as mold at 25°C and yeast at 37°C. This characteristic is used to identify true fungal pathogens because it reflects their adaptation to environmental and host conditions.
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GMS Staining in Fungal Identification
Grocott's Methenamine Silver (GMS) staining is a histological technique used to detect fungal elements in infected tissues. It highlights fungal cell walls, making it a valuable tool for diagnosing fungal infections in clinical samples.
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Limitations of Clinical Symptoms in Fungal Diagnosis
Clinical symptoms alone are often insufficient to identify true fungal pathogens because many fungal infections present with nonspecific signs. Accurate diagnosis typically requires laboratory tests such as culture, staining, or serology.
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a.
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