Which of the following is not used to identify true fungal pathogens?
a. Growth at 25°C and 37°C to show dimorphism
b. GMS staining of infected tissues
c. Serological testing
d. Clinical symptoms alone
Which of the following is not used to identify true fungal pathogens?
a. Growth at 25°C and 37°C to show dimorphism
b. GMS staining of infected tissues
c. Serological testing
d. Clinical symptoms alone
Because amphotericin B is toxic to humans, most clinicians prescribe it only for ______.
a. dermatophyte infections
b. Malassezia infections
c. systemic infections
d. mushroom poisoning
AIDS patients usually die of bacterial, fungal, or microsporidial infections. Why do so many fungal infections appear in these individuals, and why are mycoses severe while fungi, for the most part, are benign residents of the environment?
Given that superficial fungal infections are only on the surface, why is it necessary to even try to identify the source of infection?
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Dermatophytoses are always contracted from the environment.
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Chromoblastomycosis and phaeohyphomycosis are both caused by dark-pigmented ascomycetes.