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Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 3
Chapter 22, Problem 3

Many antifungal agents target the compound _____ in fungal cytoplasmic membranes.

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1
Identify the key component in fungal cytoplasmic membranes that is unique or significantly different from those in human cells, making it a target for antifungal agents.
Recall that fungal membranes contain a sterol called ergosterol, which plays a similar role to cholesterol in human cell membranes.
Understand that many antifungal drugs, such as azoles and polyenes, specifically target ergosterol or its biosynthesis pathway to disrupt fungal cell membrane integrity.
Recognize that targeting ergosterol helps to selectively affect fungal cells without harming human cells, due to the difference in membrane sterols.
Conclude that the compound targeted by many antifungal agents in fungal cytoplasmic membranes is ergosterol.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fungal Cytoplasmic Membrane Composition

Fungal cytoplasmic membranes contain unique sterols, primarily ergosterol, which differ from cholesterol found in animal cells. This distinct composition is crucial for membrane fluidity and integrity, making it a specific target for antifungal drugs.
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Ergosterol as an Antifungal Target

Ergosterol is a key sterol in fungal membranes that maintains membrane structure and function. Many antifungal agents disrupt ergosterol synthesis or bind directly to it, compromising membrane integrity and leading to fungal cell death.
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Mechanism of Action of Antifungal Agents

Antifungal drugs often work by inhibiting enzymes involved in ergosterol biosynthesis or by binding ergosterol to form pores. This disrupts membrane permeability, causing leakage of cellular contents and ultimately killing the fungal cell.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following is not used to identify true fungal pathogens?

a. Growth at 25°C and 37°C to show dimorphism

b. GMS staining of infected tissues

c. Serological testing

d. Clinical symptoms alone

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Textbook Question

Because amphotericin B is toxic to humans, most clinicians prescribe it only for ______.

a. dermatophyte infections

b. Malassezia infections

c. systemic infections

d. mushroom poisoning

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Textbook Question

AIDS patients usually die of bacterial, fungal, or microsporidial infections. Why do so many fungal infections appear in these individuals, and why are mycoses severe while fungi, for the most part, are benign residents of the environment?

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Textbook Question

Given that superficial fungal infections are only on the surface, why is it necessary to even try to identify the source of infection?

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.


_____ Dermatophytoses are always contracted from the environment.

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.


_____ Chromoblastomycosis and phaeohyphomycosis are both caused by dark-pigmented ascomycetes.

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