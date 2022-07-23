Which of the following is not used to identify true fungal pathogens?
a. Growth at 25°C and 37°C to show dimorphism
b. GMS staining of infected tissues
c. Serological testing
d. Clinical symptoms alone
Which of the following is not used to identify true fungal pathogens?
a. Growth at 25°C and 37°C to show dimorphism
b. GMS staining of infected tissues
c. Serological testing
d. Clinical symptoms alone
The true fungal pathogens are _____ , _____ , _____ , and_____ (give genus and specific epithet).
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ On the whole, fungal infections are relatively easy to treat.
Of the following fungi, which is usually transmitted from person to person?
a. Blastomyces dermatitidis
b. Coccidioides immitis
c. Tricophyton rubrum
d. Aspergillus fumigatus
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Dermatophytoses are always contracted from the environment.
Identify these fungal genera.
a.
b.
c.