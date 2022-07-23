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Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 2
Chapter 22, Problem 2

Discuss why it is difficult in many cases to determine the source of superficial fungal infections (i.e., from other humans, animals, or the environment).

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1
Understand that superficial fungal infections are caused by dermatophytes and other fungi that can be found in multiple reservoirs, including humans, animals, and the environment, making source identification complex.
Recognize that many fungi causing these infections have similar morphological and genetic characteristics regardless of their source, which complicates distinguishing whether the infection originated from a human, animal, or environmental source.
Consider that fungal spores and hyphae can survive on various surfaces and in the environment for extended periods, leading to indirect transmission and making it difficult to trace the exact origin of infection.
Acknowledge that asymptomatic carriers (both humans and animals) can harbor and spread fungi without showing symptoms, further obscuring the infection source.
Note that laboratory diagnostic methods often identify the fungal species but may not provide definitive information about the infection source without detailed epidemiological and molecular typing studies.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transmission Pathways of Superficial Fungal Infections

Superficial fungal infections can be transmitted through direct contact with infected humans, animals, or contaminated environmental surfaces. The overlapping and multiple possible sources make it challenging to pinpoint the exact origin of infection in many cases.
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Fungal Ecology and Reservoirs

Many fungi causing superficial infections are ubiquitous in the environment and can survive on various surfaces or hosts without causing symptoms. This widespread presence complicates tracing the infection source, as fungi may be acquired from non-living reservoirs or asymptomatic carriers.
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Diagnostic Limitations and Identification Challenges

Accurately identifying the source of infection is hindered by limitations in diagnostic tools, such as difficulty in differentiating fungal strains and detecting asymptomatic carriers. These challenges reduce the ability to link infections to specific sources definitively.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following is not used to identify true fungal pathogens?

a. Growth at 25°C and 37°C to show dimorphism

b. GMS staining of infected tissues

c. Serological testing

d. Clinical symptoms alone

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Textbook Question

The true fungal pathogens are _____   , _____  , _____ , and_____ (give genus and specific epithet).

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.


_____ On the whole, fungal infections are relatively easy to treat.

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Textbook Question

Of the following fungi, which is usually transmitted from person to person?

a. Blastomyces dermatitidis

b. Coccidioides immitis

c. Tricophyton rubrum

d. Aspergillus fumigatus

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.


_____ Dermatophytoses are always contracted from the environment.

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Textbook Question

Identify these fungal genera.

a.

b.

c.

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