The term dermatophyte refers to_____.
a. pathogenicity
b. where a fungus grows
c. method of spread
d. pigmentation
The term dermatophyte refers to_____.
a. pathogenicity
b. where a fungus grows
c. method of spread
d. pigmentation
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Coccidioidomycosis does not occur normally outside the Western Hemisphere.
Thrush is caused by _____ (genus name).
The five more common agents of opportunistic fungal infections are _____ , _____ , _____ , _____ , and _____ (genus names).
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Candida albicans generally causes localized opportunistic infections but can become systemic, particularly in the immunocompetent.
Which pathogenic fungus is associated with bird droppings? _____ _____ (give genus and species).