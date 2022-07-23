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Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 7
Chapter 22, Problem 7

Subcutaneous infections tend to be acquired through ________.
a. inhalation and remain localized
b. inhalation and become systemic
c. trauma and remain localized
d. trauma and become systemic

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of subcutaneous infections: these infections occur beneath the skin, typically involving the dermis and subcutaneous tissues.
Recall the common routes of entry for subcutaneous infections. Since they affect tissues under the skin, consider how pathogens might bypass the skin barrier.
Evaluate each option based on typical infection pathways: inhalation usually relates to respiratory infections, while trauma (such as cuts or punctures) can introduce pathogens directly under the skin.
Consider whether subcutaneous infections tend to remain localized or become systemic. Most subcutaneous infections stay localized because the infection is confined to the tissue beneath the skin.
Conclude that subcutaneous infections are most commonly acquired through trauma and tend to remain localized, matching option c.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Subcutaneous Infections

Subcutaneous infections occur beneath the skin, typically involving the dermis and subcutaneous tissues. They often result from the introduction of pathogens through breaks in the skin rather than through respiratory routes.
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Modes of Pathogen Entry

Pathogens can enter the body via different routes such as inhalation, ingestion, or trauma. Understanding the entry route is crucial because it influences the infection's localization and spread.
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Localized vs. Systemic Infection

Localized infections remain confined to a specific area, while systemic infections spread throughout the body via the bloodstream or lymphatic system. The mode of entry often determines whether an infection stays localized or becomes systemic.
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